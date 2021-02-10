The region’s primary public provider of mental health care has been recognized by the state as a Certified Community Behavioral Health Clinic, marking the latest step in the center’s transformation to a more comprehensive method of providing care to people with mental illnesses.
The Gulf Bend Center serves Victoria and the six surrounding rural counties, providing mental health care primarily to people in the region who don’t have health insurance or are on a public insurance program. The center’s formal recognition as a Certified Community Behavioral Health Clinic is part of a statewide and nationwide overhaul of how mental health is provided in the nation’s fragmented public health system.
The Gulf Bend Center is the most recent of Texas’ local mental health authorities to be certified. Of the 37 local authorities in the state, 23 have been deemed CCBHCs, according to Texas Health and Human Services.
Although this marks the formal recognition of Gulf Bend as a CCBHC, the center has been preparing for this transition since 2019. The transition includes multiple aspects. First, the center has added new services, like a care coordinator.
The coordinator is a registered nurse who is responsible for making sure that all of the different providers a given person is working with are communicating, so the person’s mental and physical health needs are being met. The center also offers transportation, after surveying its customers and finding that a quarter of them had missed at least one appointment because they lacked access to reliable transportation services. To reflect the new model, Gulf Bend also plans a literal remodel of its first floor office in its building at 6502 Nursery Drive in Victoria.
