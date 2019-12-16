The senior citizens center at 4009 Halsey St., operated by Meals on Wheels Victoria, will close Jan. 1.
Meals on Wheels Victoria currently operates two senior centers: one at the location on Halsey Street and a larger one at 603 E. Murray St. All of the senior center programming will shift to the Murray Street location in 2020, said Dan Williams-Capone, the executive director of Meals on Wheels Victoria.
Meals on Wheels’ board of directors decided to close the Halsey Street location after learning of changes to the lease agreement between the nonprofit and the Victoria Housing Authority, which owns the location.
“This decision is about the cost of operating the satellite facility and not about the need to reduce the number of meals being served,” Williams-Capone said. “In fact, we are actively looking at how we can increase services and expand our service delivery area.”
The Halsey Street location is open 8 a.m.-noon every weekday and offers group meals and daily bingo. An average of 18 people a day used the Halsey Street location during the past three months, Williams-Capone said. The center’s last day of operation will be Dec. 31.
The Murray Street location also offers lunch and bingo as well as a weekly Bible study, a quilting and crafting session and other events and programming. The center on Murray Street has enough capacity to serve all of the regular customers who currently visit the Halsey Street center, Williams-Capone said.
Meals on Wheels Victoria will also add new programs in 2020, Williams-Capone said. Next year, the nonprofit will offer a pet assistance program that will offer help in feeding and caring for the pets of clients who already received home-delivered meals. Later in 2020, Meals on Wheels also plans to launch a “friendly visitor” program, which will allow seniors living at home to set up regular visits with volunteers.
