August is National Immunization Awareness Month. This annual observance highlights the importance of vaccines for all ages. The COVID-19 pandemic has caused gaps in both pediatric and adult health care, including the ability to attend well visits and receive routine vaccinations. As we continue to return to a normal lifestyle and students head back to school this fall, it is important to get caught up on vaccines.
Even today, vaccine preventable diseases are still a threat. Communities with low vaccination levels are at risk for disease outbreaks. Some diseases such as measles, chickenpox, whooping cough and flu continue to remain common in the United States. You can protect yourself and your family by keeping up-to-date with your vaccines.
Pediatric vaccines give infants and toddlers a healthy start. Receiving vaccines on time throughout childhood is essential because it helps provide immunity before children are exposed to potentially life threatening diseases. It takes more than one dose for many vaccines to build and boost immunity. The Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices (ACIP) recommends that infants receive vaccines at 2, 4, 6, 12, and 15-18 months of age. Children between the ages of 3 and 6 will need to receive booster doses to be able to attend school.
Adolescents and teens will need additional vaccines as the protection from their childhood vaccines fades. Most 11 -12 year olds will need a tetanus (TdaP) booster along with other age appropriate vaccines required for school. In addition, those students planning to attend college are required to show proof of an initial meningococcal vaccination or a booster dose during the five-year period prior to enrolling. The vaccine must be administered at least 10 days before the semester begins.
The protection from some vaccines received in our childhood and adolescent years does not continue through our adult life. Like children, adults are vulnerable to diseases that can be prevented by getting vaccinated. Many adults have health conditions that put them at a higher risk for complications from illnesses. Work, lifestyle, and travel are all circumstances that place adults at an increased risk for getting sick. Keeping up with vaccines as an adult helps to lower their chance of getting sick and passing illnesses on to family and loved ones.
In April 2022, ACIP extended the Hepatitis B vaccine recommendations to include those aged 19 to 59 years of age, and adults 60 and over with risk factors for Hepatitis B. Those adults age 60 and over without known risk factors can also receive the Hep B Vaccine. More information on the new recommendations for Hepatitis B vaccine can be found on the Center for Disease Control’s (CDC) website www.cdc.gov.
The CDC recommends parents and adults talk to health care providers or their child’s pediatrician concerning which vaccines are recommended for their lifestyle, health conditions, or age group. The best way to prevent serious illness from vaccine preventable diseases is to keep up to date with vaccinations. Information on vaccines, immunization schedules, and other vaccine resources can be found at CDC’s and ACIP’s websites.
Sources: Centers for Disease Control, MMWR Weekly April 1, 2022, Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices
