Reducing stormwater pollution seems like a big task, but a few simple steps can reduce runoff in your everyday life. Read on for some simple tips you can incorporate to add stormwater pollution abatement to your day-to-day life!
Tips for outdoor activities:
When gardening or landscaping, use compost. Compost retains a large volume of water, which helps to prevent or reduce erosion and runoff. Compost improves downstream water quality by retaining pollutants such as heavy metals, nitrogen, phosphorus, oil and grease, fuels, herbicides, and pesticides. Compost improves soil structure and nutrient content, which reduces the need for chemical fertilizers.
Yard care: Keep storm drains free of leaves and other debris.
Don’t apply pesticides, fertilizers and herbicides before it rains. Contrary to popular belief, the rain won’t help to soak these chemicals into the ground, it will only help create polluted runoff into our local creeks.
Select native and adapted plants and grasses that are drought and pest resistant. Native plants require less water, fertilizer, and pesticides.
Never blow or sweep yard debris in the storm drain. Bag the debris and throw away or recycle.
For water sports:
When playing at the beach, change a baby’s diaper before swimming and use swim diapers for infants.
Install garbage bins on your boat and never dump waste into the lake.
For everyday activities:
- Dispose of all trash and recyclables in the proper receptacles and never place trash next to a full container.
- Carry a plastic bag when walking pets and dispose of pet waste in a trash can.
- Take used oil to a local quick lube, auto shop or your municipal collection center.
- Wash your car on your lawn so excess water, chemicals and dirt are filtered through grass and vegetation.
The above information was referenced from TXDOT.gov, cityofkyle.com, and EPA.gov
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.