The Human Papillomavirus is the most common sexually transmitted infection in the United States. More than two thirds of healthy American adults are infected and there are more than 120 different types of HPV. However, most HPV infections are asymptomatic and results in no clinical disease. Luckily, there are vaccines that will help prevent the most common and dangerous types of HPV.
Symptoms of HPV infection vary and are the dependent on which type of HPV a person is infected with. Some of the symptoms can be severe to include anal and genital warts, changes in the cervical cells, and cancers of the cervix, anus, vagina, vulvar, penis, mouth and throat. Infection with one type of HPV does not keep you from getting another type, however. Of those infected with HPV, 5% to 30% are infected with multiple types of the virus.
Anal and genital HPV infection is believed to be the most common sexually transmitted infection in the United States. Approximately 79 million people are infected, and it is estimated that 14 million new HPV infections occurs annually with half of those in people between 15-24 years of age. The most common types of HPV that leads to cervical cancer are type 16 and 18 which account for about 70% of cervical cancers. In addition to cervical cancer, HPV is believed to be responsible for 90% of anal cancers, 71% vulvar, vaginal and penile cancers, and about 72% of mouth and throat cancers.
According to data from the National Institutes of Health and The National Cancer Institute, Victoria County has a higher rate of cervical cancer than the national and state rate. Victoria County has 11.7 per 100,000 rate with a state rate of 9.2 per 100,000 and a national rate of 7.2 per 100,000.
Two HPV vaccines are licensed in the United States. Merck’s brand, Gardasil 4, was approved by the FDA in June 2006 and is approved for both females and males age 9 through 26 years. This vaccine protects against four different types of HPV which includes types 6 and 11 that causes genital warts, and 16 and 18 that causes most of the cancers. Gardasil is given as a three dose series with the first and second dose being separated by two months and the third dose being given six months from the first dose.
Another of Merck’s brand is Gardasil 9 which was approved by the FDA in December 2014. This vaccine protects against types 6, 11, 16, and 18 as well as types 31, 33, 45, 52 and 58. With the new protection against additional types, we now have protection against 90% of cervical cancers. This vaccine is indicated for females 9 through 26 years of age but is also recommended by the American Committee on Immunization Practices (ACIP) for routine vaccination in males 9 through 26 years of age. This vaccine is usually given in a three dose series with the first and second dose separated by two months and the third dose given six months from the first dose. The ideal time to start this vaccine is between the ages of 11 and 12 when other school required vaccines are given since the immune response is best at that time, but anyone between 9 and 26 can get the vaccine. Additionally, the ACIP just recently recommended a two dose series of Gardasil 9 given to females and males 9 through 14 years of age separated by 6 to 12 months. Studies have shown that the vaccine is just as effective with the two dose series compared to the three dose series in this age group.
With January being Cervical Cancer Awareness month, there is no better time to protect you or your children against cancers that are now vaccine preventable.
