Many of us have the same mindset as we had back in the 90’s when it comes to HIV. But, despite what many thought back then, it is not a death sentence and there is no need for isolation. Finding out that you, a close friend, or family member has tested positive for HIV can be terrifying.
Do you know enough about HIV to overcome the stigma associated with it?
A person living with HIV does not have to move out of their home or isolate from family and friends. You cannot acquire HIV through casual contact. Hugging and shaking hands does not put a person at risk, nor does wiping someone’s tears. A word that once was a devastating diagnosis, is now a treatable disease. Kindness and compassion can go a long way to get someone who has acquired HIV through a trying time.
Another misconception that keeps loved ones away is that insects and animals can transmit HIV. HIV cannot reproduce outside of a human host. Dogs, cats, birds, or other pets cannot transmit HIV to a person or their loved ones. While mosquitos carry many viruses such as malaria and dengue fever, they do not carry or transmit HIV. The virus does not live that long outside of the human body, making it nearly impossible for a person to become infected with HIV without being involved in risky behavior such as unprotected sex or sharing of needles.
When diagnosed, those living with HIV may think their life is over. Being isolated doesn’t help the depression or despair they may feel. Due to new medications, this is nowhere near the truth.
With today’s medications, those living with HIV can have long, normal, productive lives. It is vital that a person start HIV treatment as soon as they are diagnosed. The sooner a person starts the medication, the sooner they become undetectable. This means there is little to no possibility of transmitting HIV to others. If left untreated, HIV can lead to the disease, AIDS, which is the last stage of HIV that occurs once the body’s immune system is badly damaged.
There are many myths and misconceptions concerning HIV. Many of these feed the stigma that keep those living with HIV from living their life to their fullest. To end the stigma and epidemic, we need to be educated on not only how to prevent HIV, but also how to continue to love and be kind to those who have already acquired HIV. It will take all of us to fight this disease.
