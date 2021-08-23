Ralph Montes, Victoria County Public Health Department Emergency Preparedness Coordinator works to prepare, prevent and respond to potential natural and man-made public health emergencies through planning, development and training.
During natural disasters, people with chronic diseases can face special health challenges. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has identified seven chronic diseases: heart disease, cancer, chronic lung disease, stroke, Alzheimer’s disease, diabetes and chronic kidney disease. Chronic diseases are conditions that last one year or more and require ongoing medical treatment or limit activities of daily living or both. Chronic diseases such as heart disease, cancer and diabetes are the leading causes of death and disability in the United States. Six in 10 adults have a chronic disease, and four in 10 adults have two or more. Chronic Diseases are also the leading factors of the nation’s $3.8 trillion in annual health care costs.
There are several tips that can assist those with chronic diseases prepare for a disaster, especially during an evacuation from their home. The start is to be informed and make an emergency preparedness plan. Consider your needs. Everyone’s needs are specific to their medical condition and/or disability. Consult your health care provider to gain a better understanding of your specific needs. When creating your emergency preparedness plan, be sure to include the name and telephone number of your health care provider, history of medical condition, medication list, and any special needs, along with your family contact information. Practice your plan. Just sitting down and having an open discussion can help everyone involved understand your emergency preparedness plan.
Here are three additional tips to have ready for a go bag or box:
- Tip No. 1: Gather enough food, water and medical supplies to last at least two weeks and do not forget cash because ATM bank machines may not be working during a disaster.
- Tip No. 2: Prepare a two-week supply of prescription medications.
- Tip No. 3: Collect and protect important documents and medical records.
Other items to consider are your medical durable equipment and supplies, such as blood pressure monitor, glucometer, thermometer, dialysis supplies if you do home treatments, wheelchairs, walkers, canes, battery-powered scooters, oxygen tanks and other special medical equipment and supplies. Also, do not forgot batteries for devices. These items are typically forgotten during an evacuation or can be damaged or lost during a disaster. Prepare yourself by knowing the locations and telephone numbers of your local pharmacies, dialysis centers and medical durable equipment suppliers. If you have to evacuate to a different city know their locations as well. They may be able to assist with medication refills, medical supplies, and replacement or repairs of medical equipment.
During or after a natural disaster, it may be hard to find the food that you usually eat, particularly if you are on a special diet. Try to eat as healthy as possible. Natural disasters can be stressful if you are managing a chronic disease. Physical activity can help you reduce stress, manage your condition and cope with a natural disaster. Try to find ways to be physically active even if you are sheltering in place at home or in another indoor space. If you feel overwhelmed, reach out to family, friends, support groups, or a health care professional for support.
For additional information, look at your local or state health department and emergency management, health care provider or Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
Remember to be informed, make a plan and build a kit. Stay safe.
Reference Material: Centers for Disease Control and Prevention “How to Manage Your Chronic Disease During a Disaster;" Texas Ready: texasready.gov.
