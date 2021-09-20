I woke up as a new mom after the adoption of my first son Austin. I knew that it was the beginning of a whole new venture for me. But I don’t think anyone ever told me how “mom life” could be so exhausting and just plain amazing all at the same time.
Between diapers, bottles and little sleep, I had very little time to shower and cook, let alone go to the gym. Healthy eating and exercise were a mere afterthought. Being a new mom has its challenges, and you do everything to keep your baby healthy.
But what about yourself? New moms have very little time to themselves, but we can’t keep the baby heathy if we aren’t healthy.
What is considered “healthy?” There is a plethora of useful resources in this information age that we live, and let’s be honest, it can be hard to decipher between healthy and unhealthy practices. The most important thing that I found helpful is to keep it simple. Food is fuel, and it starts with the basic food groups that we all remember seeing in elementary school. We even talk about these at the WIC office — protein, vegetables, fruit, grains, dairy and fats.
As busy moms, keeping our bodies, and our health, at the forefront is important. Why? Well, we cannot pour from an empty cup. If we keep giving, and take no time to care for ourselves, we wind up empty, frustrated and tired.
During my research for living as a healthy mom, I found things that have helped me along the way.
First, take time to sit and eat a good, balanced meal. It is easy to grab something that is quick, or even pick up fast food, without even thinking twice about it. But the truth is, preparation is key. Make sure you have healthy snacks that are easy to grab and go. For example, cut up some fresh veggies and make a veggie tray to keep in the fridge. Nuts are a good option for a healthy fat to help keep you full and satisfied.
Second, make time for movement. Even small amounts throughout the day can help. Physical activity can be as simple as taking a walk around the block, dancing or even cleaning. Do whatever you enjoy. Start slow and have fun with it. Exercise not only improves health, mood and sleep, but also overall energy levels. Staying active can prepare you for whatever challenges you may be presented with.
Third, drink plenty of water. Water is our life source. It keeps the body balanced, protects the body’s tissues and gets rid of waste. Add some fruit or a lemon to your water for added flavor.
Lastly, give yourself some grace. We are learning as we go and running our own race. Life is never going to be perfect. And remember health, like being a new mom, looks different for everyone. So, try to find a few healthful practices that you can easily work into your routine, and before your know it, you and your baby will be staying healthy.
Resources: Public Health Department-WIC Program.
