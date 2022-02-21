Looking for simple ways to incorporate caring for yourself, your community, and the earth into your everyday life? Stormwater pollution prevention fits each of these criteria. Keep reading to understand what this key resource is, and how you can positively contribute to its quality.
According to the Environmental Protection Agency website, “Stormwater runoff is generated from rain and snowmelt that flows over land or impervious surfaces, such as paved streets, parking lots, and building rooftops, and does not soak into the ground. Runoff can pick up and deposit harmful pollutants like trash, chemicals, and dirt/sediment into streams, lakes, and groundwater.”
Some easy tips to incorporate into your day:
- When caring for your lawn, compost or mulch yard waste. Don’t leave it in the street or sweep it into storm drains or streams
- Use a commercial car wash that treats or recycles its wastewater, or wash your car on your yard so the water infiltrates into the ground
- Pick-up pet waste when out for walks. Leaving pet waste on the ground increases risk of allowing harmful bacteria into storm drains, and eventually into local waterbodies
- Recycle or properly dispose of household products that contain chemicals, such as insecticides, pesticides, paint, solvents, and used motor oil and other auto fluids. Do not pour them onto the ground or into storm drains.
These suggestions were sourced from the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) website. If you have inquiries on how you can enhance your role in stormwater pollution prevention for our community, you can access the EPA website along with other state and local resources for reliable tips.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.