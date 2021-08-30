The day of the dogcatcher is gone. The original dogcatcher had no formal training and was tasked with just picking up dogs. Today’s dogcatcher, known as the animal control officer (ACO), is responsible for much more than just picking up dogs. Now, an animal control officer’s primary responsibility is for rabies control. The reason animal control agencies were initially created was to help stop the spread of rabies. Presently, animal control agencies fall under the Department of State Health Services for their rules, regulations and training. Locally, it's a division of the Victoria County Public Health Department.
The duties of animal control officers have evolved as cities, counties and states have created ordinances and laws pertaining to animals. The Texas Health and Safety Code, under section 826.033, gives a municipality or commissioners court the ability to adopt ordinances or rules pertaining to animals, which then gives the ACO the responsibility and authority to enforce these laws.
Locally, both Victoria County and the City of Victoria have ordinances that require rabies vaccination of animals, which is there to protect the public health of the community. The County and the City of Victoria’s ordinances address many animal issues and codes in greater detail. More information can be found on the Victoria County Public Health Department's website, www.vcphd.org, and the City of Victoria’s website, www.victoriatx.gov.
Unlike dogcatchers of the past, animal control officers have to go through extensive training to become certified. After the ACO is certified, there is continuing education to be completed to keep the certification current, which covers everything from animal identification, care for animals, animal bite investigations, zoonotic diseases and cruelty investigations, among other topics. The animal control officer has many more rules and regulations to enforce than the dogcatcher of the past. Enforcing regulations that cover housing, transport and treatment of the animals is required. One piece of information that the community may not be aware of is that under state law, animals are considered property, and applicable laws pertaining to property must be followed.
Animal control officers respond to a variety of calls including injured animals, enforcement of local laws, trapped wildlife, investigations in regard to bites and inhumane housing. They have to both have compassion for the citizens they work with and the animals in question that they are there to help. Our officers are a part of the community and are there to help citizens in need but are also there to help keep animals safe. Oftentimes, animal control deals with domestic animals, but sometimes, they do get called upon to handle wildlife, which ultimately falls under the care of Texas Parks and Wildlife.
This is just a small glimpse of what the ACO does on a daily basis. Victoria Animal Control wants the community to know that we are a team, and we have to work together to fix the animal issues in our community. Next time you see animal control officers in the area, give them a friendly wave and know they are there to help. Together we can make a difference.
