All of the water on earth is recycled.
Dear reader, I invite you to sit with this thought. We learned the water cycle in school and know this fact, but dive deeper into the wisdom of this concept. Our water is ancient. The water we drink, cook with, bathe in, and swim in was at different points within that water cycle since the beginning of time.
To name a few previous locations, today’s water was in the aqueducts of Rome, Mesopotamian stone rainwater channels, and ancient wells of the Neolithic Era. Our water sustains us now as it did our ancestors before.
Let’s gather a basic intelligence of storm water. Storm water is the water that is not absorbed into the earth during or following a rainfall event. This water generally flows off of impermeable surfaces, becomes runoff into storm drains, and eventually deposits into larger bodies of water.
During travel to these larger destinations, storm water can become polluted. Pollutants include debris from construction sites, roads, and many other human generated activities. Fortunately for us, there are simple choices we can make in our lives to minimize storm water pollution.
According to EPA.gov/npdes/stormwater, some examples of these are:
- Use fertilizers sparingly, and sweep up driveways, sidewalks, and gutters
- Never dump anything down storm drains or in streams
- Check your car for leaks and recycle your motor oil
- Pick up after your pet
- Take your car to the carwash instead of washing it in the driveway
- Have your septic tank pumped and system checked regularly
- Consider starting a rain garden and learn to use natural pest control methods.
These are some examples, but there are many more. Inquiries are more than welcome to your local public health department environmental section, and if you would like to continue to research for yourself, you can start with state and federal databases for reliable information.
After rediscovering the awe water deserves, we can understand that storm water will become what we and the generations to come are gifted to enjoy. It is our honor to embrace our intentions, and what more beautiful a way to start than with the nectar of life.
