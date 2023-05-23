Natural disasters are becoming more destructive and expensive every year.
Communities struck by disasters can face a disruption of critical infrastructure, the economy, and public health. Victims and individuals affected may feel their mental health decline during the stressful time. Additionally, first responders, healthcare workers, governmental employees, critical infrastructure workers, and volunteers could also experience negative mental health effects by responding to the disaster.
Losing access to resources, possessions, and social support during a disaster may trigger a mental health decline. Disaster victims sometimes feel increased stress leading to uncontrollable anxiety. Others may experience feelings of grief or guilt for a period of time after. They may experience all of those emotions at once. If these negative thoughts begin to interrupt daily activity, it may be a good idea to talk to a mental health professional or your healthcare provider. Connect with the Disaster Distress Helpline created by SAMHSA (Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration) which offers crisis counseling and support to people experiencing emotional distress related to natural or human-caused disasters. Call or text 1-800-985-5990 to talk with a trained crisis counselor.
Avoiding the mental load a disaster brings could lead to harmful coping habits such as alcohol or substance abuse. Seeking support during that stressful time may reduce your risk of falling into such habits.
Acknowledging your emotions as a disaster victim may help you learn how to manage them in a healthy productive way.
Here are some ways to take care of your mental health if you have been affected by a
disaster:
- Take care of your body by eating healthy well-balanced meals, exercising regularly, and getting plenty of sleep.
- Avoid alcohol, tobacco, and other drugs.
- Share your concerns and how you are feeling with a trusted friend or family member.
- Continue to do activities you enjoy.
- Stay informed by checking with reliable sources and turn to your local government authorities for information during a disaster or emergency.
- Take breaks from watching, reading, or listening to the news as you need.
- Returning to your normal life or adjusting to a new normal may take time and that’s OK.
Another option to take care of your mental health when disaster hits is to learn about the “all hazards” approach to emergency preparedness planning. Learning what types of natural disasters may affect our area, looking at your surroundings for any potential hazards that can cause you or your family injury, and damage to your property are simple ways to begin preparing for an emergency.
Taking the necessary steps to create an emergency plan may help to reduce your mental load when facing a natural disaster.
Many families find building an emergency kit provides the peace of mind that they are prepared for a potential disaster. Making an emergency plan and building a kit may also alleviate some of the stress and anxiety felt when a disaster actually strikes. Checkout www.ready.gov for more details on creating an emergency plan and building an emergency kit for your family.
When we take the extra steps to ensure our individual emergency preparedness, we can begin to improve planning and response to disasters and emergencies within our communities. This proactive approach may reduce the negative mental health effects felt when a disaster occurs. Remember: Stay informed, make a plan, and build a kit.
Stay safe and healthy.