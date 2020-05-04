People living with HIV who take their antiretroviral treatment (ART) consistently and effectively are not at an increased risk for severe illness from COVID-19 compared to the rest of the population. The antiretroviral treatment helps to keep their immune system healthy by increasing their CD4 cell count, which is a type of white blood cell that helps fight infections and keeps your immune system healthy.
People living with HIV that do not have their condition properly managed are at the highest risk of severe illness from COVID-19. If a person does not have their condition properly managed, this means that the person is not consistently taking their antiretroviral treatment. This keeps their CD4 cell count low and could further decrease the CD4 cells. In general, a person who is not properly managing their HIV is more vulnerable to respiratory infections. Their body might not be able to fight off the virus because it was not prepared and strengthened to fight it off.
People living with HIV may also have an increased risk of severe illness because of their age or additional medical conditions. According to the CDC, almost half of people living with HIV are age 50 or older in the United States. This age range is more susceptible for severe illness from COVID-19. People living with HIV have higher rates of also having chronic heart and lung disease. Those with other chronic conditions are also more susceptible for severe illness from COVID-19.
It is always encouraged for those living with HIV to continue their antiretroviral treatment by taking it daily. During this time, the idea is reinforced so that they are less likely to have severe illness from COVID-19. This is so their immune system will be prepared to fight off the virus. It is also encouraged for those living with HIV to follow their health care provider’s advice. They should also continue to visit with their health care providers during this time, either by phone or video chat, also called telehealth. This prevents them from having to come into contact with others.
For those living with HIV to help protect themselves, they should have at least a 30-day supply of HIV medication. The Texas HIV Medication Program has even allowed for their approved recipients to receive a 90-day supply. This ensures that they have their medication for an extended amount of time. Other ways to protect themselves are washing their hands, avoiding close contact with others who are sick, avoiding non-essential travel, following the recommendations of their local government and public health officials, and disinfecting commonly touched surfaces in their home. These methods of protection also apply for everyone else during this time.
