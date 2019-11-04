In my career as an animal control officer, I have seen many packs of domesticated dogs running the streets and terrorizing neighborhoods.
Usually, these packs of canines run in a group larger than five dogs at a time.
These groups of dogs go around destroying property and attacking other animals.
When animal control responds to a call dealing with a pack of dogs, multiple officers have to go out to the location to try to solve the problem.
Why? Because of the number of dogs. It is dangerous to even approach the pack without someone watching your back due to the dogs having pack mentality aggression.
To try to resolve this issue, the animal control officers have to locate the females in the pack. The pack most commonly forms from multiple loose canines in the area following a female in heat. Other female dogs will also tag along in the pack, but this is less common.
The majority of the dogs in the pack are unaltered males. If you remove the female in heat, the pack will disperse, but of course, it is always in everyone’s best interest to contain as many animals as possible.
So, what can the public do to prevent packs from forming?
Spay and neuter your animals. Getting your dogs fixed will keep them from wanting to roam and will prevent unwanted litters.
Also, keep your animals restrained at all times. It is against county and city ordinances to allow your animals to roam free.
According to the Victoria County ordinance, you must keep your animal from leaving your property. Once that animal steps over its property line, it is considered unrestrained and running at large.
According to the Victoria City ordinance, your dog must be in a fenced area or on a leash at all times when outside and cannot be loose on open property.
Now, the stray population is a whole other topic, but there are also large numbers of dogs that are not owned and are roaming the neighborhoods.
What can you do to prevent those dogs from forming a pack? If you are comfortable with handling the stray dog, you can bring the dog into a local shelter.
Another option is to contact your local animal control. Animal Control can go out to the location and assess the situation. They can also provide different safe capturing options.
The last thing you can do to address the stray population is to not provide any care for the animals, like food and water. It is actually against state law to provide food and water for any stray animal.
If we can all work together as a community, we can help to diminish the dog packs and lessen this danger.
Always make sure your animals are contained in accordance with your area’s ordinances and play a hand in trying to clean up your neighborhood’s stray population.
