Crossroads residents should be alert for signs of hypothermia or carbon monoxide poisoning and take steps to prevent getting sick from either cause, local officials and health care leaders said.
The extreme winter storm that’s caused millions of Texans to lose power has put those facing the brutal cold without heat at risk of hypothermia, and those trying to heat up their homes or bodies using their cars or gas stoves are at risk of carbon monoxide poisoning.
Citizens Medical Center has treated multiple patients for carbon monoxide poisoning and hypothermia throughout the winter storm, hospital spokesperson Jennifer McDaniel said.
The Victoria Fire Department has responded to one call of a carbon monoxide alarm, but no one was injured or ill, said Victoria Fire Marshal Tom Legler.
Legler reminded the public not to run anything that produces a flame inside, in a garage, or in an enclose space.
“I know everybody is struggling, but using gas appliances like a stove to produce heat for your house does produce a lot of carbon monoxide,” Legler said.
Carbon monoxide is odorless, tasteless and colorless, so those at risk of carbon monoxide poisoning won’t be able to detect anything in their surroundings unless they have a carbon monoxide alarm installed. Instead, signs and symptoms might indicate that you have been inhaling the gas, Legler said.
The most common symptoms of carbon monoxide poisoning are headache, dizziness, weakness, upset stomach, vomiting, chest pain, and confusion, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Inhaling too much gas can cause you to pass out or die.
Legler said residents should not be using gas ovens, stoves, or propane heaters to heat their homes, but if they do and experience any of these flu-like symptoms, they should call the fire department.
No deaths related to carbon monoxide poisoning have been reported in Victoria, but a woman and a child died from suspected carbon monoxide poisoning in Houston Tuesday while running their car to stay warm, the Houston Chronicle reported.
Legler said emergency responders have responded to multiple calls of people who were cold and having difficulty breathing in what might be the stage before hypothermia. Hypothermia most frequently happens at extremely cold temperatures, but can occur even at 40 degrees if the person is chilled by rain, sweat, or cold water, according to the CDC.
Symptoms of hypothermia include shivering, confusion, exhaustion and fumbling hands.
Legler also said the sleet and freezing rain has caused some power lines in the area to fall. If you noticed a downed power line, he said you should assume that all lines are live, keep a safe distance away, and report the power line to the Victoria Fire Department.
