In the northwest part of Victoria County, there is a stretch of land near the Guadalupe River that has belonged to the Coffey family for generations.
It’s where Allen Coffey and his younger brother were raised and where he and his wife now live after his parents relocated to a nursing home.
In August, a letter from a state contractor was delivered there. In effect, the letter was a bill for Coffey’s mother, who spent years in a nursing home before she died in May. Because his mother’s nursing home care was paid for by Medicaid, Texas could now seek Coffey’s home – which his mother left to him in her will – to reimburse itself for her care.
Since Coffey received that letter, he’s been terrified, he said.
“I know this is irrational as hell, (but) I still have this image in my head of DPS troopers coming down the road to throw me and my wife out and take our stuff,” he said.
Constant worry
Coffey’s admittedly irrational fear is one many Texans have, in large part because they don’t understand how the program works, according to elder law attorneys throughout the state.
Texas operates a Medicaid Estate Recovery Program, or MERP, as required to by federal law. Medicaid is the joint state and federal health insurance program that is best known as the health insurance provider for poor Americans, but it also provides insurance for people with disabilities or other complex diagnoses that require expensive forms of care.
In 1993, Congress passed a federal law directing every state to at least try to recoup some of the most expensive Medicaid costs, such as nursing facility services or home and community-based services, as well as some hospital and drug services paid out for people over the age of 55.
States can decide whether they wanted to pursue other Medicaid expenses, but they must achieve minimal compliance with the law to receive billions of dollars of funding the federal government channels to the states each year.
This decision made Medicaid fundamentally different than any other government assistance program. In essence, it allowed the government to treat Medicaid as a loan, not a benefit, the way programs like Medicare or the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program work.
Texas waited until 2003 to pass its law, creating a program that could seek payment for only a select handful of Medicaid costs and only after a Medicaid recipient had died.
So who can get a bill from the state if they receive Medicaid benefits? In Texas, MERP only applies to Texans who receive benefits when they are 55 or older, and only if they use Medicaid for a handful of programs, such as nursing homes.
That was the case for Coffey’s mother, who entered into a long-term care facility in 2012 after she was diagnosed with dementia.
Like many Americans, Coffey’s mother, Nora Coffey, was eligible for and enrolled in Medicare, the national health insurance program for seniors. But after his mother was diagnosed with dementia, Coffey knew she needed 24/7 attention in a nursing home, which Medicare won’t pay for. Medicaid, on the other hand, pays for long-term care if the individual qualifies. With coverage from both programs, Coffey’s mother was able to get most of the care she needed. But Coffey said he still spent thousands of dollars on health costs for his parents that their insurance wouldn’t pay for and that they couldn’t afford on their own, such as dental surgery for his father.
Just months after his mother’s death, Coffey received his first letter from HMS, the private contractor Texas hired to handle MERP claims. The letter notified Coffey of the state’s intent to file a claim and listed the total bill for his mother’s years of care.
In all, her care cost more than $340,000.
The sum was more than anything Coffey could even fathom affording. After years of working as a preacher in Victoria County, Coffey retired in 2016. After finishing a two-year contract with a national service program, Coffey found another job but was hoping to find work that would pay more than $11 an hour.
Coffey sought advice from his cousin, an estate lawyer, and quickly sent in a hardship waiver, asking the state to drop its claim because losing the house would cause significant hardship. In Texas, the state will drop its claim if the child of a Medicaid beneficiary – in this case, Coffey’s mother – makes less than $48,000. Coffey said his and his wife’s annual income is less than half that.
While waiting to receive an answer about whether his hardship waiver would be granted, Coffey said he’s been plagued with fear.
“Lots of depression,” he said, describing his state of mind. “I’m depressed, she’s depressed – anxiety, constant worry, constant wondering what’s going to happen next.”
‘The fear factor’
Jennifer Coulter, an elder law attorney based in El Paso, describes MERP’s biggest flaw in the state as the confusion it sows among families who are trying to figure out how to get care as they age but who are worried they’ll lose their assets.
“If I could be standing on street corners yelling about it, I would be,” Coulter said. “It’s a totally avoidable program in Texas with good planning and is usually avoidable in Texas even without good preplanning.”
Coulter has challenged Medicaid estate recovery claims for years. She said she thinks the program is bad for Texans because it terrifies so many families who don’t understand how to keep the state at bay when it’s seeking to send families a bill.
Compared to programs in other states, the Texas recovery effort is fairly limited. In Texas, a bill for care is only sent after a Medicaid recipient has died, and the state will only send a bill for a few types of long-term care. Texas won’t pursue MERP claims if the individual’s spouse is still alive, if they have a child who is a minor, if they have a child with a disability and in a few other cases.
That’s not how it is in other states.
Advocates in California fought for the same protections Texas already has for years until eventually, in 2016, the governor agreed to restrict California’s recovery program. Oregon is known to have one of the most aggressive programs to recoup Medicaid costs, so much so that in 2017, the Oregon Supreme Court ruled that the state’s program exceeded Oregon’s authority.
“In Texas, it’s a very limited program,” said Bruce Bower, the deputy director of the Texas Legal Services Center. “People need to know about how it works, and they need to know about the tools the Texas Legislature has made available to minimize its impact.”
The program’s most ardent critics say that estate recovery can target poorer families who either don’t know how to avoid the process through preplanning or who simply don’t have the assets to repay the state, which is why they sought state support in the first place.
Advocates for the elderly also criticize the program’s lack of efficiency. In theory, estate recovery is meant to help pay money back into a state’s Medicaid system, typically a massive annual expense for state governments. But in reality, it’s able to recoup only a drop in the bucket of the nation’s total spending on Medicaid.
In fiscal year 2014, states collected $589.2 million from estates, which is less than 1% of total Medicaid spending, according to federal data.
Coulter, the El Paso attorney, said the program’s biggest flaw to her is the way it discourages Texans from seeking medical care through Medicaid out of fear that the state would later try to reclaim their homes. Coulter said she had one client who was so fearful of the program that instead of seeking care for a chronic illness through Medicaid, he tried to kill himself. The man survived and was able to get enrolled and get the care.
“(People) really think the state’s going to come in and kick them out, Gestapo- style, and drag them out of their homes,” Coulter said. “It’s the fear factor more than anything.”
‘Unnecessarily scary’
For Coffey, the year looked like it would end with no reprieve in sight. His mother died, he worried that his home could be claimed, and then he was fired from his job.
After a year of bad news, losing a steady paycheck seemed like the latest in a series of disappointments, setbacks and challenges.
Dec. 6, Coffey stayed home with no job to go to and wondering what he would do next. After a morning of worry, Coffey checked his cellphone and realized he had missed a call.
The message was from a representative from the state, letting him know that his hardship application had been granted and that he should get a letter confirming that in the near future.
His home was his to keep.
Relief washed over him, and a week after getting the news, Coffey said it still hasn’t quite registered. He’s excited to spend Christmas with his wife, two cats and a dog without worrying that they’ll have to move. He’s glad to know that even amid economic uncertainty, they won’t lose the roof over their heads.
But that relief came after five months of anxiety, while he waited for HMS, the contractor that operates the program for the state, to process his hardship waiver.
HMS declined to comment for this story.
In statement, a spokesman for the Office of Inspector General, Texas Health and Human Services, said Coffey’s waiver should have been processed by HMS within 40 days.
“The delay in reviewing and approving Mr. Coffey’s hardship waiver was unacceptable,” the statement read. “The vendor (HMS) that administers the Medicaid Estate Recovering Program (MERP) is required to process the hardship waivers within 40 days of receiving all relevant information. Once the delay was brought to the attention of HMS, it was processed immediately. The Office of Inspector General is committed to ensuring that individuals who need services receive appropriate care in a timely manner.”
Coffey, his wife and their pets are looking forward to spend Christmas in a home that is definitely theirs.
But five months after he received his first letter from HMS, Coffey said he thinks the process for handling his hardship waiver could have been more prompt and efficient so his family could have been spared the consistent anxiety.
“I think the state, you know, could handle this a lot better and help us not have so much fear and trepidation about it,” he said “It seems like it’s unnecessarily scary.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.