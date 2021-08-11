Dr. John McNeill has been a practicing physician in Victoria for over 20 years. Today, in addition to serving as the director of the emergency department at Citizens Medical Center, McNeill is the local health authority for Victoria, DeWitt and Goliad counties.
With COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations on the rise again as the delta variant spreads in South Texas, the Victoria Advocate sat down with McNeill on Monday to chat about the state of the pandemic. As of Wednesday, there were 137 COVID-19 patients hospitalized in the region encompassing Victoria, Calhoun, DeWitt, Goliad, Jackson and Lavaca counties, according to state data, up from 25 a month earlier.
Advocate: How does the latest surge compare to the first two surges we saw last summer and over the winter?
McNeill: Just as bad, if not worse.
As of today, we have more than 50 COVID-positive patients hospitalized. One third of our available beds are (filled with) COVID patients.
This is a contagious virus. It’s going to get everybody in the room. Before, we didn’t see that. We’d see families where one or two would get it. Now, if they’re all unvaccinated, they’re all going to get it. And that’s one of the reasons the numbers are so much higher.
Advocate: How many of the COVID patients you’re seeing are unvaccinated?
McNeill: 99% of them are unvaccinated. We don’t have a pandemic in vaccinated patients. We have a pandemic in unvaccinated patients, and I hope you quote that.
There are many patients that do regret not having their vaccine once they become critically ill.
Advocate: How do the patients you’ve seen during this surge compare to the prior two surges?
McNeill: The patients are younger. Part of that is due to the theory that the delta strain, the delta variant, is more contagious among younger patients. But you also have to factor in the fact that, in the previous variants, the elderly patients were the ones that got it. A lot of those patients have already been infected and are less likely to be reinfected.
We’re seeing a lot more younger patients and a lot more patients in the ICU that are under 50. That was rare before. Now, it’s not uncommon at all.
Advocate: Are you still accepting transfer patients? Have you been able to transfer patients to other hospitals?
McNeill: We’re not really (accepting) transfers because we don’t have any more space. That’s a problem across the southern United States — there is no place to transfer these patients. We have patients every day that need to be transferred to other facilities for higher care, and we can’t do it because there are no beds available. (Note: According to a hospital spokesperson, Citizens’ hospital occupancy is at 90% as of Thursday, and 100% of ICU beds are filled. Additional beds are open, the spokesperson said, but there are not enough employees to staff them.)
Every now and then, we’ll find a bed and get to transfer them somewhere. But we do have patients that stay at our hospital, but in any other given situation, they would be transferred elsewhere.
We don’t have the staff. Today, Citizens has multiple staff members out due to COVID. (Note: The hospital spokesperson said about 2% of the hospital’s employees have COVID-19 as of Thursday.)
We take transfers from multiple small hospitals in the region on a daily basis — because other hospitals don’t have cardiology, or they don’t have urology, or they don’t have gastroenterology, or they don’t have these specialties that we do. So we will take those patients. But right now, (when) they call, we don’t even ask what it’s about. We just say we have no beds.
Advocate: Could you tell me more about the staffing challenges you’re facing?
McNeill: Staffing is a big problem at Citizens Medical Center and every hospital in South Texas, or in the southern United States. We are all scrambling to find staff. We are working with private staffing agencies. We are meeting with the state government. (Note: Texas provided staffing help to hospitals until May, but stopped doing so as hospitalizations declined. On Wednesday, following a Texas Senate hearing at which Citizens Medical Center CEO Mike Olson testified, Gov. Greg Abbott announced plans to recruit 2,500 out-of-state nurses to address the latest staffing shortage.)
Advocate: Which COVID-19 patients are you treating right now — anyone who walks through the door, or only those with certain symptoms?
McNeill: We see patients with virtually all kinds of symptoms. But we’re very suspicious of anyone that has any upper respiratory symptoms — cough, cold and congestion — or gastrointestinal symptoms.
Here’s the thing. We’re not admitting patients that are just a little bit sick. We have even gone up on the threshold where we’re not admitting patients that previously were, because we simply do not have the room. (Note: McNeill said only patients who can be cared for safely outside the hospital are being sent home.)
Now — we will never turn anyone away that’s critically ill. We encourage everyone who has COVID and is worsening, especially with shortness of breath, that they get to the emergency room as soon as possible.
Advocate: Have you had to set aside additional space for COVID patients?
McNeill: We have multiple rooms right now that are what we call overflow patients. Overflow patients are patients that need to be admitted, but there are no more beds in the hospital. We have no place to put them, so they have to stay in the ER.
This fills up the ER, slows the number of patients that we can see, increases wait times and makes it harder for us to see people that are critically ill — that need to have immediate attention. Basically, it freezes up the whole system.
Before, if we didn’t have the capability, we could transfer those patients. We could transfer to San Antonio, Corpus, Houston — sometimes even to Austin. We can’t do that anymore because nobody in the South has any beds. Nobody in this region has any beds. (Note: As of Wednesday, there were 81 available hospital beds in Victoria’s six-county Trauma Service Area, and three available ICU beds.)
Advocate: What is a typical ER shift like for you these days?
McNeill: (When) I get to the ER, typically, there are multiple ER beds that are full of patients already, that are not going anywhere because we have no place to put them.
Then the patients just keep coming and coming. I’ve seen times where one out of every three patients I see is there with COVID.
Every patient that I take care of, I put on shoe covers, I put on a cover over my head, I put on two masks, and I put on a protective face shield and a gown. And when I come out of that room, so I don’t spread that to anyone else, I have to take all that stuff off. Then I go see some other patients, and then I have to go see a COVID patient, so I take five minutes gowning up again. So it’s very tedious, and it slows everything down.
We’re just seeing so many patients. And it’s not just that, but we’re seeing patients that are very, very sick. Some COVID patients come in at the point where if they don’t get assistance, they’re not going to keep breathing much longer. So they’re truly critically ill.
Like I said, I’ve never seen anything like it in 20 years. And this is just one ER, in one small city in Texas. I’m not different than any other ER doctor. Any one of our ER doctors has been doing this for months.
When I come home, I can’t be near my family until I take off my clothes and take a shower. I have three small children and a wife, and I don’t want to bring COVID home to them, so there’s always that concern.
Then, these patients go upstairs, and it’s the same thing for those nurses, and those doctors, and those respiratory therapists and everybody else up there. So it’s not just the ER, it’s the entire hospital.
Advocate: How is your staff doing right now?
McNeill: Our staff is exhausted. We have really wonderful people that I work with — I work with wonderful people who have just been pushed. In 20 years, I’ve never seen the emergency department the way it is now.
We try and take care of each other because we’re all going through the same thing together. We have really wonderful leadership in that emergency department, and we have really wonderful employees. We have seasoned people that have done this for 20 to 30 years. They know what it’s like. They know what the day brings, and they can adapt and overcome as well.
We have counselors available to help with stress and burnout that occurs with situations like this. It’s nice to have that. Everybody needs help at some point, and that help is available.
Advocate: What are your thoughts on the school year coming up? Do you think any preventive measures are needed?
McNeill: We’re just going have to be very careful. We’re going to have to be very careful with our screening process.
Basically, we just need to be able to aggressively detect children that are sick, and parents are going to have to be very responsible and not send their children to school if they are sick.
And we need to understand, too, that people who have what they term routine illness, it may be COVID, so they need to be tested — we’re encouraging testing.
Advocate: Anything else you’d like to mention?
McNeill: The take-home message here is real straightforward: get vaccinated, that’s the first thing. 99% of those patients are there because they haven’t been vaccinated. Over one third of the beds in all our hospital are housing patients that currently have COVID. So you can figure out why our hospital’s full. It’s full because of patients that didn’t get vaccinated.
The second thing is don’t not come to the emergency department because you think it’s too full. The people that do worst from this disease are the patients that delay care. Don’t delay your care. Don’t avoid the emergency department. We will take care of you. I don’t want anybody to think I’m saying, ‘We’re too busy, don’t come,’ because that’s absolutely not the situation.
Here’s the bottom line — and I’ve always said this — being hospitalized is where the rubber hits the road. You can avoid all of that by not being in the hospital, and you can avoid being in the hospital, statistically and medically, by being vaccinated.
No matter what you believe — just think of it as an anti-hospitalization shot instead of a vaccine. Just do whatever you can, protect yourself and protect the people you love.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.