Numerous Victoria events have been canceled as concerns continue to grow about the spread of the new coronavirus.
No confirmed cases of COVID-19, the disease caused by the virus, have been reported in Victoria County.
Canceled activities and events include:
- The state of Texas Special Olympics has suspended all practices and competitions until March 31. Victoria school district has canceled the Special Olympics Crossroads Relays. There are no plans to reschedule.
- A symposium about homelessness scheduled for Tuesday evening at the University of Houston-Victoria was canceled because multiple speakers, including Victoria school district employees, withdrew from the event out of caution. The event will be rescheduled.
- The American Book Review reading series event at the University of Houston-Victoria scheduled for Thursday morning was canceled after the speaker withdrew from the event because of concerns about traveling while the disease spreads, UHV spokeswoman Lauren Emerson said. There are no plans to reschedule the event.
To add your organization's schedule change, please click to upload your information or call the newsroom at 361-574-1222.
This story will be updated as more cancellations are reported.
