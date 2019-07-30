Longtime El Campo Memorial Hospital employee earns statewide recognition

A longtime administrative professional at El Campo Memorial Hospital was honored with a statewide administrative professionalism award.
Irma Rocha, administrative assistant at the hospital, received the Texas Healthcare Trustees’ 2019 Ollie Jo Bozeman Excellence in Administrative Professionalism Award in July. The recognition denotes an “outstanding hospital administrative professional with an exceptional record of commitment and contributions to ensure quality in hospital governance,” according to a news release from Texas Healthcare Trustees.
“She always accepts a new challenge; continues to play a vital role in the governance, longevity and success of the hospital; oversees various departments; and has more knowledge of El Campo Memorial Hospital than the local library,” Nathan Tudor, the CEO of the hospital, said in a statement.
The award comes from Texas Healthcare Trustees, a statewide organization of Texas hospitals, health systems and health organizations.
“Irma Rocha not only represents the values of El Campo Memorial Hospital, but also her commitment to the governance of her hospital embodies the spirit of the Ollie Jo Bozeman Excellence in Administrative Professionalism Award,” Shirley Robinson, president/CEO of the Texas Healthcare Trustees, said in a statement. “We are so honored to be able to highlight her years of dedication to her hospital and community.”
Rocha and her husband, Victor, live in El Campo and have two sons, a daughter-in-law and two granddaughters.
