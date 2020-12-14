Do you let your cats go outside unsupervised without restraint? If you answered yes, then here is some information to help keep your cat safe and to have a long life.
The safest place for your cat will always be indoors or an outdoor cattery. Keeping your cat(s) indoors will help with the longevity of their life.
The life expectancy difference between indoor vs outdoor is almost doubled indoors. An indoor cat’s life expectancy is 15 years and up, while an outdoor cat is drastically shorter with 6-8 years. One of the most important things to help with their life expectancy is to spay/neuter your feline companions. There is most likely a feral cat colony in your neighborhood with cats that may not have been trapped yet and are unaltered.
Many dangers exist for any cat that is outside without supervision. One big danger to cats are vehicles that run them over while they are crossing the street. Cats will also lay in the road and may not be able to move out of the way of the vehicle that may not notice that the cat is there or not able to stop in time. In colder months cats will get in car engines unbeknownst to the person. They can become injured or fall out of the engine while driving. Another danger while outside are any dogs that may be out and may attack the cat.
If your cat enjoys going outside there are a few ways that they can do so safely. One of the ways to do this is buying a cat harness and leash and training your feline member to walk on a leash. At first, she/he will not like it at all so start slowly and have them wear the harness inside to get used to it. Give treats to reward for wearing the harness and then start on working with the leash. Make sure the harness is snug enough where your cat cannot wiggle their way out of it, but also not too tight. The first attempts outside the cat may just lay in the grass but after a while they may start leading you on the walk. Multiple videos are on YouTube to help guide you on ways to harness train.
A second option would be if you are able is to build an outdoor cattery. These can be done multiple ways. You can have it attached to the side of the house where the cat can access it through a window or doggy door. Another option is to have it separate from the house and you can carry the cat to it. Pinterest or YouTube are great ways to find awesome ideas for different types of catteries.
A third option is to modify your fence at the top where your cat will not be able to climb it and they can roam your back yard, don’t forget to check the bottom of the fence to ensure they cannot get out from there.
Another way to help is to make sure your cat is spayed/neutered and up to date on all vaccines. Spaying and neutering can help lower the risks of certain cancers in the reproductive organs. It also helps with unexpected litters and overpopulation of cats. Staying up to date on vaccinations will also help prevent certain diseases in your cat as well as stopping the spread of these diseases. If there are feral cats in your neighborhood, they could have feline Leukemia or Aids and if your cat is not vaccinated this could spread to your cat. A Trap Neuter Return group in Victoria can assist with trapping the feral cats to get them spayed/neutered and will return back into the neighborhood. With any questions about the program, contact your local TNR group.
The next thing that will also help greatly is to microchip your cat just in case someone traps it and brings it in to animal control. With the microchip and with up-to-date information, we will be able to reunite you with your feline companion.
With these tips, your cat can live a fulfilling life.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.