Victoria Mayor Rawley McCoy signed an executive order Wednesday outlining exceptions to his June 25 order on facial coverings.
The new order states that the following people are exempt from the requirement to wear facial coverings at businesses and city facilities: children under the age of 2, people who have trouble breathing and people who are unable to remove their facial coverings without assistance, according to a city news release.
These exceptions are in line with guidance issued by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
The new order is otherwise identical to the previous order, which obliges businesses to implement health and safety policies that, at a minimum, require employees and customers to wear facial coverings if maintaining 6 feet of separation is not feasible. Visitors and employees at city facilities must also follow the same standard, according to the news release.
Businesses that do not implement the facial covering requirement are subject to a fine up to $1,000 for each day that the business is in violation of the order. People who fail to follow the requirement at city facilities may be denied entry or removed.
