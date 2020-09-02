Meals on Wheels Victoria is recruiting for a new program that will pair Victoria’s older adults with volunteers who are looking to make new friends and spend some time checking in on seniors who might be homebound or just looking to socialize.
Meals on Wheels is best known for its work delivering meals to older adults, particularly those who have a hard time getting their own groceries or preparing their own food. But the nonprofit also offers services to support adults’ physical and mental health as they age.
At Meals on Wheels Victoria, the new phone reassurance program will pair any interested client with a volunteer who can check in on them regularly and provide companionship and someone to talk to, said Abby Arriazola, the organization’s intake and client services coordinator.
With regular phone check-ins, volunteers can make sure their new friends are doing OK and give them someone to talk to and confide in if they’re struggling, she said.
Although the program was planned before the pandemic, COVID-19 has intensified some of the struggles that older adults were already dealing with. Initially, stay-at-home orders mandated that all Texans stay home unless they were leaving for essential business. But even now, months after Texas’ stay-at-home order was lifted May 1, adults over the age of 65 are still at greater risk for developing serious illness or dying from the virus, meaning they need to be especially cautious when socializing.
“We had a lot of homebound clients before this, and that’s why we thought a friendly visitor program would be great,” Arriazola said. “Once COVID-19 hit, I think that’s when it really increased the need for it. People are experiencing loneliness, being isolated, sometimes falling into depression.”
For now, the visits will be done primarily via phone, and the clients and volunteers can schedule phone dates based on their convenience and preference, Arriazola said.
Volunteers can work with Meals on Wheels’ client to find a time to talk that works, and determine how often and for how long to talk, she said. Anyone interested should contact Meals on Wheels Victoria to learn more.
