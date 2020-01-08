BLOOMINGTON – A long line of cars snaked its way through the parking lot of St. Patrick’s Catholic Church as volunteers loaded truck beds and back seats with groceries.
Frozen pork patties, pasteurized cheese, bags of apples and oranges, whole wheat bread, potato flakes, cartons of frozen egg product and more were all carefully loaded into more than 100 waiting cars.
Mary Arambula, 73, left her home about 4:45 a.m. Jan. 2 to wait for the mobile food pantry, which is run by the Food Bank of the Golden Crescent. Her car was one of the first in line when groceries started being distributed about 10:30 a.m.
“We needed a little bit of help,” Arambula said. “We are on Social Security, but you want to pay all the bills first and then whatever you have left, that’s what you use for groceries.”
Every month, between 200 and 250 families come to the church parking lot to line up for the food distribution line, which operates a little bit like a drive-through. Cars move slowly through the line to the distribution point, where volunteers load them up with groceries. The mobile pantries visit Bloomington and seven other rural communities to give thousands of families food to keep from going hungry.
Although hunger isn’t a new phenomenon in the Crossroads – the food bank started its first mobile pantry in Waelder in 1989 – it is a growing one. The mobile food pantries have seen a steady rise in demand for groceries, a need that has only accelerated since Hurricane Harvey.
“They grow monthly, pretty much in every county that we serve,” said Connie Zapata, the agency relations coordinator for the food bank.
Arambula has come to the Bloomington pantry for the past five months, since she first heard about the resource. Money has been tight for her and her husband after he was paralyzed in an accident. His injury meant he couldn’t return to his job as a mechanic, leaving the couple to squeeze by on their monthly Social Security benefits alone.
After budgeting out the costs for their utilities, medical expenses, and other bills, whatever is left is used for groceries. And it’s not always enough. Arambula said her son and daughter-in-law have helped with certain expenses, like her phone bill.
“It’s very hard to go to your children for help,” Arambula said. “We manage, as long as we have enough to pay the light, the water, the gas (but) there’s been some times where we’ve had to struggle.”
The mobile food pantry has been a blessing to Arambula, she said, as have other resources in Victoria. At the food distribution on Jan. 2, food bank employees gave her a handout listing other programs that could help, like the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program.
Anyone who seeks groceries at the mobile food pantry applies to qualify for a year of support by filling out a form and listing their household income and the size of their family. The income guidelines in Texas vary by the size of the family, but a family of two must earn less than $31,284 to qualify.
Demand in the Crossroads has grown since Hurricane Harvey, which devastated parts of the state in August 2017. Frances Santellana, the director of agency relations and food procurement at the food bank, said the nonprofit has added three new mobile food pantries since the storm. In Refugio County, the food bank’s temporary support after Harvey was so desperately needed by residents that they decided to open a regular, monthly pantry there. Three of every four homes was damaged or destroyed in the county, according to research estimates.
After the storm, the amount the food bank distributed to the 11 counties it served jumped from $6.1 million worth of food in 2016 to $8.9 million in 2017, according to the nonprofit’s audits.
For many of these communities, access to food was a challenge even before Harvey made landfall. Bloomington, which is home to about 2,500 people, is unincorporated, and doesn’t have a grocery store. Although some basics can be purchased at the local Dollar Tree or 7-Eleven, most fresh food is more than 10 miles away in Victoria.
The Food Bank of the Golden Crescent is one of the 200 food banks that make up the Feeding America network. It distributes food to more than 88 member agencies, such as nonprofits or churches that operate food pantries or other assistance programs. In addition to supporting its member agencies and running the mobile food pantries, the food bank also runs the Victoria Farmers Market and other programs.
Santellana, who has worked with the food bank since it was a small nonprofit staffed by just a few people, said they expect need for the mobile food pantries to continue to climb in 2020.
