In the last few weeks before Richard DiSilvestro died, workers with Crown Hospice brought a hospital bed to his home so he could be more comfortable.
That meant that his wife of more than six decades, Dawn DiSilvestro, 85, could no longer sleep right beside him.
Instead, she got a cot and lined it up next to his mattress. She and her three daughters would take turns on the cot, so someone would always be with him.
“I think it was hard for us because we knew that that was the beginning of the end,” DiSilvestro said. Her husband died at age 87.
DiSilvestro’s husband is among the growing number of Americans who are choosing to die at home. For the first time since the early 20th century, more people are dying at home than in hospitals, according to an analysis published last month.
The shift is a historic one, and reflects a slow but steady change in how families and health care providers think about end of life care. The change is largely driven by an increase in the use of hospice care at home, said Dr. Haider Warraich, a cardiologist and senior author of the analysis.
For families such as the DiSilvestros, deciding to stop aggressive treatment of his cancer and instead enter hospice care meant he could be more comfortable in his final weeks of life. DiSilvestro’s husband was able to spend time with all of his daughters, grandchildren, and even his great-granddaughter before he died in September. He died holding his wife’s hand.
Since the early 20th century, more Americans have died natural deaths in hospitals than any other location. But the new analysis reviewed 35.2 million natural deaths in the U.S. between 2003 and 2017. In 2003, almost 40% of Americans who died of natural causes died in the hospital, more than in homes, nursing facilities, hospice facilities and other locations. But by 2017, the number of people who died at home had steadily inched up to almost 31% of all natural deaths that year, and hospital deaths had dipped down to about 30% of all natural deaths.
For Warraich, the shift is a positive trend, as most patients say they would prefer to die at home than in a medical facility. But the data also indicates a need for policymakers to think carefully about how to better support caregivers and hospice programs so patients get the best care possible, he said.
“Caregiver burden is a huge and growing problem,” Warraich said. “With this shift, what we’ve done is we’ve placed more of the responsibility of end of life care onto patients’ caregivers and loved ones...and many times the patient’s need may exceed what the caregiver can do.”
After a career as a nurse, DiSilvestro was prepared to be her husband’s caregiver after he was diagnosed with cancer in 2017, the second time he’d received such a diagnosis. But even with her background and training, and the support of her family and friends, she said caregiving could be exhausting and sometimes isolating.
“I will tell you right now, it’s not for everybody and it’s not easy,” she said. “You get exhausted and if somebody asks if they can do anything, let them.”
DiSilvestro said her pride and her habit of helping others sometimes made her hesitant to ask friends for help or assistance, so she could take a break from caring for her husband and instead take a shower or get a little rest.
Dr. Ty Meyer, the medical director of Hospice of South Texas, said in his decades of working in health care he’s seen a slow but steady turn toward talking more openly about the end of life and what it means to have a good death. Meyer said beyond providing medical care, part of his job is helping patients and their families to start the sometimes painful conversations acknowledging that their loved one is near death.
As a physician, Meyer said he learned how to have these difficult conversations with patients and their families only after lots of practice and training. But he hopes that these discussions are ones that families have earlier, so they can discuss their goals and what they think a good death would be for their loved one.
Often, families and patients, and sometimes even their physicians, will delay starting the conversation because of a fear of death, Meyer said.
“We get a very frequent comment from patients that, ‘I wish I had done this sooner,’” Meyer said. “When patients come on board and their symptoms are finally managed well and they’re able to enjoy their time, then they’re like, ‘Wow this isn’t so scary and gosh I wish I’d done this weeks or months ago.’”
The goal of hospice care is to keep patients comfortable and to manage their symptoms in their final months of life, although some patients are in hospice for much longer. Physicians often begin the conversation about hospice care after evaluating the patient using what’s known as the “surprise” question, Meyer said. That is: Would the physician be surprised if the patient died within the next six months?
For some patients, hospice can help them manage their pain or other symptoms of a chronic disease, and increase their quality of life during the final weeks and months.
DiSilvestro said she, her husband and her daughters had frequent family meetings over the years to discuss important or pressing concerns. The couple met in Norfolk, Va., where she was studying to be a nurse and he was stationed with the U.S. Navy. They raised their family in various locations along the East Coast, after his decorated career as a naval commander. While her husband was away with the Navy, DiSilvestro would wear a locket around her neck that held his photo as well as the photo of their late son, who died when he was 11 years old in an accident.
Eventually, the DiSilvestros moved to Victoria in 1998, deciding to retire in Texas to be closer to their daughters and grandchildren.
When Richard DiSilvestro was diagnosed with cancer again in 2017, and as the treatment caused uncomfortable side effects for him, Dawn DiSilvestro, her husband and her daughters knew they needed another family meeting. With his family, Richard DiSilvestro decided to enter hospice care at home.
Before he died, his wife asked him to send her a sign from heaven so she knew he would be OK.
After her husband took his last breath early in the morning of Sept. 10, DiSilvestro saw a rainbow in the sky while standing outside her home.
A friend reached out, texting DiSilvestro that her husband was painting the sky. She knew he was all right.
