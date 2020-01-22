A new podcast hosted by the Victoria Public Library will give local teenagers the opportunity to discuss their mental health and well-being while learning about journalism and audio storytelling.
Students will meet from January through May to plan, record and produce a multi-episode podcast that will give participants the chance to have honest discussions about mental health in their communities. Through these conversations, students will also get to learn about some of the basics of journalism and storytelling, including how to conduct a compelling interview, and how to produce and edit a podcast.
The group will meet for the first time at the library at 3 p.m. Saturday
The podcast is being produced by the library in collaboration with the Victoria Advocate and Report for America. Any teenager over the age of 13 is welcome to join the free program. The program will be led by Jenilee Rollefstad, the youth services outreach specialist at the library, and Ciara McCarthy, an Advocate reporter and Report for America corps member. Report for America is a new program that supports journalism in local newsrooms. In addition to their reporting work, corps members are asked to complete a service project in their community.
