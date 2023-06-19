For many families, another school year has ended and the fun days of summer have begun. While it may be the last thing on your mind, it’s never too early to think about back-to-school preparations. Along with school clothes and supplies, parents should include school immunizations on their checklists.
The Texas Department of State Health Services has established specific immunization requirements that apply to children attending school. These requirements span across different age groups, from preschool to high school, and encompass a range of vaccines designed to protect against various diseases. They are especially important for young children entering preschool or kindergarten and adolescents entering seventh grade.
Children entering preschool or kindergarten are required to have their DTaP, IPV, MMR and Varicella (chickenpox) vaccines up to date. DTaP is a vaccine guarding against tetanus, diphtheria and pertussis (whooping cough). IPV (Inactivated polio vaccine) protects against polio, or poliomyelitis, and MMR is a combination vaccine that protects against measles, mumps and rubella. Recently, there have been numerous measles outbreaks in the United States. The increase in measles outbreaks can be attributed to several factors. Among them is international travel, playing a role in introducing measles cases into the country, as outbreaks in other parts of the world can lead to imported cases. Lastly, the Varicella vaccine protects against the viral infection that causes chicken pox. This vaccine has been approved for use in the United States since 1995 and since that time cases of chickenpox have decreased dramatically.
Students entering seventh grade must have their Tdap and meningococcal vaccines. The Tdap vaccine is considered a booster of the DTaP vaccine. It works to reinforce and maintain immunity against the same diseases as the DTaP vaccine. Since teens and young adults are at an increased risk of meningococcal disease, it is required that preteens get the meningococcal vaccine to protect against meningitis. It is also highly recommended seventh graders receive an HPV vaccine. The human papillomavirus, or HPV, is a viral infection that is sexually transmitted and causes almost all cases of cervical cancer. There are numerous types of the HPV virus and the HPV vaccine protects against most of the types.
These vaccines have been proven safe and effective in preventing serious illnesses and their potential complications. Before approval, vaccines undergo extensive research, including laboratory studies and clinical trials involving thousands of participants. The trials assess their safety, effectiveness and potential side effects. Regulatory bodies review the data to ensure vaccines meet strict safety standards. Post-approval, vaccines continue to be monitored for any adverse events through surveillance systems.
Immunizing your child against these potentially dangerous diseases is the best protection to keep them healthy. Ensuring your children receive the necessary vaccinations not only protects their own health but also contributes to the overall well-being of the school community. Parents and guardians play a crucial role in ensuring their children meet the immunization requirements. Keeping track of your child’s immunization records is essential to ensuring they receive their required vaccines on time. An easy way to keep track online is to register with the Texas Immunization Registry, ImmTrac2. The registry is secure and confidential, and safely consolidates and stores immunization records from multiple sources in one centralized system. Get more information and registration forms at bit.ly/DSHS-Immtrac2.
Beat the back to school rush, talk to your child’s Doctor, and make sure your child is up to date with their vaccines. Talk to your health care provider today. Then call our clinic to schedule your child’s next immunization at 361-578-6281, option 3. Visit our website at: bit.ly/VCPHD-Immunize for more information.