A case of COVID-19 was reported in Fort Bend County on Wednesday, after a resident who recently returned from abroad tested positive for the coronavirus, according to the Texas Department of State Health Services.
The patient is currently isolated in a hospital, officials said. The test was performed at the public health lab in Houston and will be confirmed by testing at the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
This is the first case in Texas outside of passengers who returned to the state from Wuhan City, China, and those aboard the Diamond Princess cruise ship who were placed under federal quarantine.
“Having a COVID-19 case in Texas is a significant development in this outbreak, but it doesn’t change the fact that the immediate risk to most Texans is low,” Dr. John Hellerstedt, DSHS commissioner, said in a press release. “This travel-related case reinforces the fact that we should all be taking basic hygiene steps that are extremely effective in limiting the spread of COVID-19 and all respiratory illnesses.”
Research has shown that about 80% of cases of the disease caused by a new coronavirus are mild and most people do not need hospitalization, according state agency. Older adults and people with underlying health conditions are at a greater risk of complications.
The health department has been preparing for the arrival of COVID-19 by planning for laboratory testing, investigations, isolation and care for those who test positive, according to the agency.
“We have in place a comprehensive public health surveillance system to proactively identify, respond to and prevent the spread of disease,” said Dr. Courtney N. Phillips, Texas Health and Human Services Executive Commissioner.
The agency urges the public to follow its social media channels and website for updates as events and circumstances that will be issued as warranted.
