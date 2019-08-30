Post Acute Medical will open a new specialty hospital for long-term, critically ill patients on the Citizens Medical Center campus in September.
The new specialty hospital will be PAM's fourth in Victoria. The hospital, named PAM Specialty Hospital of Victoria Southeast, will open Sept. 23 on the sixth floor of Citizens, according to a news release from the company. PAM's facility is what's known as a long-term acute care hospital, which is designated for patients who are seriously ill and require around-the-clock monitoring, but who no longer need to be in the intensive care unit. PAM's new specialty hospital will have 20 beds, including private rooms and a six-bed unit for close observation of those patients who require it, according to the release.
PAM's new hospital will operate independently of Citizens, said Mike Olson, the CEO of Citizens Medical Center.
"By providing patients with easy access to long-term acute care, we improve the transition from our short-term acute care hospital for those patients who have medically complex needs and require specialized care for an extended recovery time," Olson said in a statement. "This focus on continuity of care ultimately improves patient outcomes and satisfaction."
PAM's existing specialty hospitals will continue to operate in their current locations, PAM Specialty Hospital of Victoria North, 102 Medical Drive; PAM Specialty Hospital of Victoria South, inside DeTar Hospital Navarro, 506 E. San Antonio St; and PAM Rehabilitation Hospital of Victoria, 101 James Coleman Drive.
"As the need for specialized services has grown within the community, we have responded," said Christina Adrean, the CEO of PAM Specialty Hospital of Victoria North, in a statement. "By opening PAM Specialty Hospital of Victoria Southeast in Citizens Medical Center, we are ensuring we are in the right place to provide the right service for patients in Victoria."
PAM is a for-profit company based in Pennsylvania and operates specialty hospitals throughout the country.
