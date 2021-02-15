Q: How do the COVID-19 vaccine and the virus itself affect my immune system differently?
A: There are more risks to getting infected with the virus itself than getting immunity through a vaccine, said Ben Neuman, a professor of biology and the Global Health Research Complex Chief Virologist at Texas A&M University.
“The problem with getting a natural coronavirus infection is that of the 30 or so genes that you’d find in a coronavirus, we think around half of them are there to suppress parts of your immune system. This virus is trying it’s best to hide. It is a well camouflaged little guy,” Neuman explained.
But when you get a COVID-19 vaccine, there’s no risk of the virus itself trying to shut down your immune system, as would be the case if you were to get infected.
With the vaccine, “you just get nice, pure immune response,” Neuman said. “People die from COVID all the time, and nobody has died from the vaccine.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.