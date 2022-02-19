Q: How do you get free at home COVID-19 testing?
A: COVID-19 tests can either be ordered to your household for free from the government or purchased over the counter to be reimbursed by private insurance.
Each U.S. household is eligible to order four free COVID-19 tests from COVIDtests.gov.
"Today is an important day actually, in that we hit a milestone: 50 million shipped orders to households across all states, Tribes and territories," Jeff Zients, White House coronavirus response coordinator, said at a press briefing Wednesday.
That's a total of 200 million individual tests, he said, which represents 85% of the initial tests ordered.
The administration has secured 1 billion total tests, Zients said.
"There’s another 800 million tests that are either contracted for or are in the process of being contracted for that’ll be available free to the American people," he said.
Private insurers have been required to cover the full cost of at home tests since Jan. 15, said Tom Inglesby director of the Center for Health Security in the Johns Hopkins School of Public Health.
"So that’s 150 million Americans covered by private insurance can now go to a pharmacy or to an online retailer and get over-the-counter tests fully covered," he said.
According to Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services, private insurers can either provide direct coverage of costs or provide coverage following an reimbursement claim.
