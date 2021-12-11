Q: What do we know about the omicron variant?
A: The omicron variant — whose first U.S. case was confirmed Dec. 1 — spreads more easily than the original strain of COVID-19, according to the CDC. The CDC "expects that anyone with omicron infection can spread the virus to others, even if they are vaccinated or don’t have symptoms."
More data is needed to know if omicron infections, breakthrough infections in people that are already vaccinated and reinfections in those who aren't fully vaccinated cause more serious illness or death than infections from other COVID-19 variations, according to the CDC.
Vaccines are expected to protect against severe illness, hospitalizations and deaths due to omicron infections, however, according to the CDC. That said, breakthrough infections are likely to occur among people who are fully vaccinated. Vaccines have remained effective in preventing severe illness, hospitalization and death from other variants such as delta.
Scientists are still working to discover which treatments will be effective against omicron, according to the CDC. Some existing treatments are likely to remain effective while others may be less effective.
