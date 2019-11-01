Staff at Mid-Coast Family Services first started educating Crossroads kids about the risk of drug and alcohol abuse decades ago.
Today, they're still trying to equip kids with the knowledge to prevent substance abuse. But educators' focus has shifted to respond to a distinctly modern trend - vaping.
Vaping, or the use of electronic cigarettes to "vaporize" nicotine or other liquid concentrates, has dramatically increased in recent years, particularly among teenagers. It's become so popular among high school students that federal health officials have said that vaping has reversed a 20-year decline in overall tobacco use by teenagers.
The popularity of vaping among young people is one of the most worrisome trends for social workers trying to prevent addiction and substance use disorders. That's why the staff at Mid-Coast Family Services have updated their annual Red Ribbon Week to be as relevant as possible to kids' lives, said Ginny Stafford, the CEO of Mid-Coast.
The local nonprofit, which provides support to victims of domestic violence, also works to address substance use and addiction in the Crossroads. Red Ribbon Week started as a small educational program in a few schools to now doing about 40 presentations throughout the Crossroads annually, Stafford said.
The educational skits are written by Mid-Cast staff and performed for grade school-aged kids in the region. Stafford said the skits are designed to be as relevant to the kids' live as possible so they can engage with the subject material.
"Somebody's going to talk to a kid about drugs but we want to be the one who talks to them first and give them the tools to make the right decision," Stafford said.
Although kids and teens are still exposed to a range of different substances, vaping has become particularly popular among young people. Data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention shows that 20% of high school students reported vaping in 2018. Although e-cigarettes have been marketed as healthier alternatives to smoking cigarettes, health experts say there is no safe level of exposure to nicotine for teenagers and children. The CDC said the use of any tobacco product is not safe for young people.
The trend has caused additional concern in recent months because health investigators have tracked almost 1,900 cases of lung injury and more than 30 deaths associated with the use of e-cigarettes or similar product. Investigators don't yet know what the cause of these injuries, but thus far, the only commonality is the reported use of vaping products.
Stafford said that Mid-Coast staff have seen vaping grow in popularity among Crossroads teenagers in recent years.
"I think it's just now reaching the public's attention because it can almost be done in secret, like in a school bathroom," Stafford said. "We knew that it was happening more but the dangers are becoming more and more evident."
