Victoria city and county officials will open registration to the new Victoria Vaccine Waitlist at 9 a.m. Friday for residents who meet the DSHS current criteria for receiving a vaccine.
Phone registrations will take place from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Friday and will continue next week from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday – Friday or until spots are filled. Online registrations will remain open until slots are filled. A set amount of spots will be allocated for each method of registration.
Future vaccination clinic dates will be released next week, and appointments will be filled from names on the waitlist, according to a news release from the county.
Officials created a new waitlist registration link at victoriawaitlist.com to facilitate this process. Registrants can type this link directly or access the site from the vaccine information link at vcphd.org. The link victoriatxcovidvaccines.com link will no longer be in service.
The 20,000-person waitlist will be open to online and phone registration. Eligible residents without internet access can call 888-966-5640 to be placed on the waitlist.
Victoriawaitlist.com will allow people who register to be placed on a “smart waitlist,” which the Victoria County Public Health Department will use to select at random and contact those who are eligible for an appointment as vaccines become available, according to the news release.
Once a person is selected to receive a vaccine, they will be called or emailed a single-use link with instructions on how to select a date and time to get vaccinated at the Victoria Community Center. People contacted will have 48 hours to schedule an appointment before the opportunity is offered to someone else and they will be put back on the waitlist, according to the news release.
This process will help prevent the health department from experiencing delays in getting out the vaccine each week. The “smart waitlist” system does not use a first-come, first-served process for allocating vaccine appointments. Phone and online registrants have equal chance of being selected.
People in Phase 1A who register for the waitlist will be prioritized before those in Phase 1B to ensure everyone in Phase 1A has an opportunity to receive the vaccine. Priority will be given to those aged 75 and older, according to the news release.
The recent city/county joint purchase of the Innoculate registration software is being utilized within the “smartlist” registration system. This software improves the clinic’s registration process and frees up volunteers to assist in other vaccine roles. Victoria city/county officials, including the mayor and judge, emergency response officials and area hospitals, continue to work together to meet the needs of the community, inform the community about state vaccine allocations and provide logistical support to Victoria’s area health care facilities.
