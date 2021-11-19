Salvation Army drive provides food just in time for Thanksgiving

Victoria resident Mary Torres pulled up to the Victoria Long-Term Recovery Group warehouse on Santa Rosa Street Friday morning, where her minivan was loaded up with two boxes of food and two bags of hamburger meat and butter.
For Torres, a part-time home health care worker who just lost one of her clients, the donated food came at a welcome time.
“Everything is helpful right now,” she said.
The Salvation Army packed up 500 boxes of food to give out during a donation drive on Friday intended to help Victoria residents stock up their pantries as Thanksgiving approaches.
The line for donations stretched several blocks down to North Navarro Street when the drive began at 10 a.m., said Capt. Kenny Jones, the commanding officer of the Salvation Army of Victoria.
Demand for assistance in Victoria remains abnormally high, he said, and that is especially true with the holidays approaching.
“This is the time of year when people need assistance,” he said.
Every family who visited the donation drive received two food boxes filled with corn, mashed potatoes, tuna fish, beef stew, green beans, potatoes, mac and cheese, spaghetti, spaghetti sauce, raisins, beans, oatmeal, Hamburger Helper packets and cream of mushroom soup.
Patti Williams, a Victoria resident who came to the drive, said she is fond of shopping at Salvation Army’s local thrift store on North Navarro Street. Williams planned to cook some of the food for herself and give away the rest to family and friends.
“There are a lot of people in need,” she said.
This is the first of several events the Salvation Army has planned for the holiday season.
The annual Angel Tree program, which gathers and distributes toys and clothing for underprivileged children and special needs clients as well as gifts for seniors, is accepting applications, and Angels will be available to be claimed at both Walmart stores in Victoria starting on Monday.
Another food distribution event is taking place on Dec. 17.
“We need to be doing all that we can for the community,” Jones said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.