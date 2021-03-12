“Higher, higher,” squealed Deziin Diggs as he flew through the air on the upward arc of a swing, before gravity eventually pulled him back down.
“Push me high, high!” he begged his mom, breaking out into excited giggles.
Five-year-old Deziin is a frequent visitor at Victoria’s Ethel Lee Tracy Park. On a recent weekday evening, he joined his mom, step-dad, sister and cousins for hours of play at the popular park, darting from the basketball court to the swingset to the park’s purple roundabout.
The park is one of Victoria’s finest: Built in 2002 on land donated to the city by its namesake, Ethel Lee is home to a splash pad, basketball court, playground with accessible equipment, outdoor amphitheatre, disc-golf course, restrooms and outdoor grills.
Deziin’s step-dad, Marcus Salazar, said he loves to bring his family to Ethel Lee, where his kids can spend hours running around in the fresh air. But the shiny park offers a stark contrast to the neighborhood park Salazar frequented as a kid. Martin Luther King, Jr. Park, located in the Silver City neighborhood at 3808 Callis St., is across town, and lacks the bathrooms, bright colors and new playground equipment found at Ethel Lee.
But now, as the city begins a months-long parks master planning process, Salazar said he hopes the new plan brings investments to the park where he spent countless evenings and weekends as a child, and to the neighborhood where the median annual salary is $35,000. That’s about $50,000 less the the median income in the neighborhoods where Ethel Lee is.
“I think it would be a great restart for Silver City and for the people of the community,” Salazar said.
As a kid, Salazar remembers people looking concerned or afraid when he told them his home neighborhood was Silver City.
“There’s always been a negative light over that neighborhood,” he said.
As Salazar got older, and as new development in Victoria moved to the northern side of town, which had more open space and was home to wealthier, newer neighborhoods, investments in the parks system followed Victoria’s development.
Since 2000, MLK Park has had only three major investments. In 2001, the park got new play equipment and other updates. Two years later, the city added covered picnic sites, sidewalks and new lighting structures. In 2012, a parking lot was added, according to the previous parks master plan and a review of city council documents.
Compare that to Ethel Lee, which was built from the ground up in 2001. In 2010, the park got upgrades to its restrooms. The park got a new splash pad in 2018, and a new, accessible playground not long after.
The investments in Ethel Lee, the city’s northernmost park that attracts residents from throughout Victoria, are partially due to the fact that Ethel Lee is much bigger than MLK Park, with more space to install new features and upgrades. But the steady stream of funding to the north side of town has left Salazar and others feeling like Silver City and other neighborhood parks are getting left behind.
As Salazar got older, he realized that the city's biggest and most popular park, Riverside, along with other, newer park spaces, felt quite different from the MLK playground where he grew up.
"It was so much nicer and well taken care of," he said. He said he felt that "you never really see too much attention given toward" MLK compared to others in the city.
The city is currently developing four master plans, including one for Victoria’s parks system.
Once the parks master plan is finished in fall 2021, it will serve as a blueprint for some of the city’s most ambitious recreation investments – if council members decide to make those investments.
This will be the first comprehensive master plan for Victoria’s parks since one finalized in 2012. That plan outlined major goals for the city: developing multiple new parks in the northern parts of the city, where population growth was expected to increase; building an interconnected system of new trails and hike-and-bike lanes that could connect parks throughout the city; and even a dog park.
Few of those ambitious goals have come to fruition.
Susannah Porr, a former chairperson of the city’s parks commission who helped develop the 2012 master plan, said she one of her biggest priorities in that plan was creating a network of hike and bike trails connecting the rest of the city to Riverside Park.
“Unfortunately, that did not happen,” Porr said. “It takes leadership to get it over the finish line, and that’s what seems to have been lacking.”
The goals and priorities outlined in the new master plan will reflect the feedback of residents, which the city is gathering through multiple surveys, focus groups meetings and open houses.
But ultimately, any big expenditures or changes will have to be decided by council, said Jason Alfaro, the director of Victoria’s parks department.
“Once the plan is finalized, we’ll basically have the highest priorities as identified by the community,” Alfaro said. “So we’ll identify those and as budget season approaches, we’ll see what we can do already within our budget, or if it’s much larger where we might need to increase our budget or ask for capital improvement expenditure.”
Citizens will have the chance to give their input on all 16 parks that make up Victoria’s parks system.
But for three parks — Riverside, Ethel Lee Tracy, and, thanks to a recent decision by council, MLK — there will be individualized plans, offering a reimagining of the existing parks in those spaces.
“These conceptual plans will help us identify some of the areas where we have gaps and where we can improve continue to improve,” Alfaro said.
Although MLK Park lacks the new amenities of Ethel Lee, it’s still a popular choice for some families who live in the Silver City neighborhood.
Victoria mom Natalie Flores walked to the park on a recent Sunday with her sister, her two kids, and their dog, Blue.
Flores said she would love for her neighborhood park to have a bathroom and a sink where her kids could wash their hands, particularly in light of the COVID-19 pandemic, along with some new play equipment.
“There’s a lot of grandparents raising grandkids in this neighborhood, and the park is just kind of, the same, you know?” she said. I think if maybe it was to be updated a little, maybe kids would come out more often.”
For Salazar, he said, having a more versatile and exciting park would be helpful to give kids space to play and exercise outside, away from screens, but also that it would help the neighborhood’s sense of community as a whole.
"If they would make over the park, that would create new opportunities for us to get the residents of the community together," Salazar said. "This could be a push in the back to start building in this community."
