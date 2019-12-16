The holiday season is upon us, and with that come holiday gatherings with friends and loved ones. This time of year also brings the flu.
The state of Texas has seen widespread flu activity. The number of reported cases in the Crossroads area has increased in the last two weeks. There is not a predominant strain as of yet this year. Both Flu A and Flu B are being reported equally.
Influenza (flu) is a contagious respiratory illness caused by the influenza virus. It is spread by respiratory droplets when a person infected with the flu coughs, sneezes or talks and tiny droplets are released into the air up to 6 feet away. People breathe in the droplets, which can make them ill. Symptoms can begin two days after the virus enters the body. People with the flu are contagious from one day before symptoms start up to five days after symptoms begin.
Symptoms of the flu are abrupt onset of fever, body aches, cough and congestion. Nausea, vomiting and diarrhea can also occur. Symptoms can last up to one week. Some people, such as older people, young children, and people with certain medical conditions, are at higher risk of serious flu complications like pneumonia that can result in hospitalizations and death.
People who are infected with the flu need to see a doctor as soon as possible. When used for treatment, antiviral medication can lessen symptoms and shorten the duration of illness by one to two days. For people at high risk, treatment can reduce the chance of serious complications like pneumonia. Antiviral medication works best if started within two days of symptom onset.
There are ways to protect yourself from getting the flu. It is recommended for everyone 6 months of age and older to get the annual flu shot. It’s the best protection against the flu, and studies have shown it can reduce the risk of having to go to the doctor by 40% to 60% and can significantly reduce a child’s risk of dying from flu, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Although the flu shot can cause mild side effects like tenderness, redness, swelling at the injection site, slight body aches and low-grade fever, it will not give you the flu. It takes about two weeks for the flu shot to be effective.
Other healthy habits to help prevent spreading the flu are avoiding close contact with people who are sick. If you are sick, avoid close contact with others and stay home from work, school and errands if possible. Cover your mouth and nose with a tissue when coughing and sneezing. If a tissue is not available, cough or sneeze into the elbow area of your arm. This prevents droplets from being released into the air and potentially infecting others.
Regular and frequent handwashing will reduce spreading germs. Wash hands with soap and water frequently and before and after certain activities, like preparing food or eating, as well as after bathroom breaks. If soap and water are not available, use alcohol-based hand sanitizers. Avoid touching your nose, eyes and mouth with your hands to keep from spreading germs on your hand to these areas. Clean and disinfect frequently touched areas, like doorknobs, keyboards, work spaces and cabinets.
Getting plenty of sleep and following a healthy diet and exercise program will help keep you healthy. Drinking lots of fluids and managing stress levels will also help with not only preventing the flu but keeping you healthy with all the hustle and bustle of this holiday season.
With the holiday season upon us, it is a good reminder of the need to get the annual flu shot to protect you and those you are coming in contact with. If you have not already gotten your flu shot, it’s not too late. Contact your primary care physician or The Victoria County Public Health Department at 361-578-6281 for more information.
