When Joann Kelley, 42, was a child, her neighbor died at the age of 6. She shared babysitters and classrooms with him and knew he had been sick with something called leukemia, but didn’t know what that really meant.
Decades later, her daughter, Kaitlyn Jankovsky, 20, was diagnosed with leukemia at the age of 13.
“My first thought was, ‘Oh my God, my daughter is going to die,’” Kelley said.
At that moment, her husband reminded her that her neighbor died 30 years prior, and that medical science had advanced since his diagnosis, Kelley said. Today, Kaitlyn is cancer-free and working hard to promote childhood cancer research.
People lined up to take the stage at Club Westerner Sunday, where two barbers waited to shear locks and shave heads, all to raise money for childhood cancer research.
St. Baldrick’s Foundation sponsored the event, where participants raise funds by collecting donations and shaving their heads if they reached their goal, said Marc Banda, event coordinator.
Childhood cancer is underfunded and fundraising events like this one are key to ensuring research continues, he said.
Because of COVID-19, participation in the event was not what it was in previous years, but they still managed to shave the heads of more than 20 volunteers and raised more than $15,000, Banda said.
Since St. Baldrick’s Foundation is a volunteer-driven organization, all $15,000 will go toward childhood cancer research, joining the more than $310 million St. Baldrick’s has donated since 2005, according to the St. Baldrick’s Foundation website.
Childhood cancer research is underfunded compared to adult cancer research, Banda said.
“Children, they have to have adult versions of treatment because there’s not a lot of funding that goes to childhood cancer research, so they’re having to give some of these kids the adult doses,” he said.
Cancer is the number one cause of death by disease for children and only receives 4% of government funding for cancer research each year, according to the National Pediatric Cancer Foundation.
“(That 4%) is for every single type of childhood cancer,” Kelley said.
One problem with childhood cancer research is that there is no division between varieties of cancer, Jankovsky said.
“Adults, you have breast cancer, skin cancer, brain cancer, they have their own division,” she said. “But for kids, it’s all lumped together.”
Jankovsky has been associated with St. Baldrick’s Foundation since she became one of their honorary kids at age 13, she said. Today, she’s helped raise enough money that she is able to choose where donations in her name go.
“I chose leukemia research, and then I also picked research for reduction of the long term side effects of chemo,” she said.
The unknown causes of childhood cancer was something Jankovsky struggled to accept when other cancers like lung and skin had known causes, she said.
“What did I do to get it?” she said. “My doctors had to tell me way more than one time that it just happens, which is very terrifying.”
One of Jankovsky’s greatest fears is her cancer returning, and that is why she chose to allot funds raised toward long term side effects, she said.
“Six years after having a treatment that messed up my bones I had to get my shoulder replaced. Why?” she said. “I get headaches and migraines because of the spinal taps, how long is that going to go on? The chances of me having secondary cancer is very high, so why?”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.