Texans without health insurance have until Tuesday at 11:59 p.m. to purchase health insurance coverage on the Affordable Care Act marketplace, an option that many more Texans might be turning to this year because of pandemic-related job losses.
The majority of Americans under the age of 65 get health insurance through their work, meaning that people who have lost jobs or seen reduced hours during the pandemic likely also lost their employee-subsidized health care. As of June 2020, an estimated 7.7 million had lost jobs that provided employer-sponsored insurance, according to an estimate from the Commonwealth Fund.
For those Americans, and for people who, like Letty Juarez, are self-employed, there are just a few more days to buy a health insurance plan during this calendar year.
Juarez, 46, went for most of her adult life without health insurance because she didn’t think she could find an affordable option as the owner of a bookkeeping and tax preparation company. Several years ago, local insurance agent Jeannette Flores helped her look on the Affordable Care Act Marketplace to find a more affordable plan, which she decided to purchase.
She’s glad she did, she said.
After receiving a stomach cancer diagnosis in January, Juarez said her health insurance coverage is the only way she’s been able to pay for her life-saving health care.
“I got diagnosed with cancer in January, and if it weren’t for that insurance I really don’t know what I would do, because one chemo treatment is like $56,000,” Juarez said. “Maintenance chemo is what basically is adding time to my life right now.”
For patients like Juarez with serious diagnoses or those who have unexpected health emergencies, health insurance is often the only feasible way to get care in the U.S.
Even before the COVID-19 pandemic, the U.S. health care system and the cost of paying for care were some of the most pressing problems for Americans. Millions of Americans who had health insurance still had trouble paying for their health care and prescriptions.
Jeannette Flores, an independent insurance agent in Victoria, said she’s seen a lot of Victoria residents shopping for plans qualifying for lower tax credits than in previous years, meaning that many people buying plans are either having to pay more each month for their insurance or choose a less comprehensive plan. Some people who last year paid nothing or very little in their monthly premiums now are facing charges of $80 or more per month, she said.
"So for those that just say I can't afford that $80, or I can't afford that $135, ...they're having to take their chances and having to pick a high deductible plan” that is cheaper, but offers less coverage, Flores said.
An insurance deductible is the amount a patient must pay in out-of-pocket costs before an insurance plan kicks in. So, for example, if a person has a deductible of $5,000, they have to pay up to $5,000 before a health insurance plan would completely cover medical expenses for the rest of the year.
There are two insurance companies offering plans in Victoria County for 2021.
Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas and Centene are the two insurance companies offering ACA-compliant insurance plans in 2021, according to the Kaiser Family Foundation.
