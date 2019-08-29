The Texas Medical Board ordered a former Victoria doctor to be evaluated by a psychiatrist after concluding that the physician had sexual relationships with four patients and prescribed them controlled substances, according to an order made public Tuesday.
Dr. Michael Philip Klein entered into an agreement with the state regulatory board and promised to see a psychiatrist within 30 days. Klein agreed to follow all treatment recommendations from the psychiatrist, according to the order.
The Texas Medical Board previously concluded that Klein had sexual relationships with three of his patients and that he prescribed controlled substances to those patients. In its latest order, a Texas Medical Board panel concluded that Klein, 56, had had a sexual relationship with a fourth patient and had also prescribed that woman controlled substances.
Klein denied any inappropriate relationship in a statement from his attorney, Jon Porter.
"Dr. Klein had a consensual relationship with long time friend, who later became a patient. The consensual relationship lasted for several months. Unfortunately, the relationship did not end on the best of terms and she filed a complaint with the Texas Medical Board," Porter said in the statement. "The consensual relationship occurred after the doctor-patient relationship ended."
The board wrote in its order that Klein neither admits nor denies the information that its panel found. It also cited the fact that Klein “has cooperated in the investigation” as a mitigating factor in determining how to reprimand Klein.
Klein resigned from the Victoria walk-in clinic where he worked in 2017, according to the Texas Medical Board's 2018 order.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.