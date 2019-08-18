The Texas Medical Board reversed an earlier decision that stripped a former Victoria doctor of his medical license, instead vacating its earlier order and clearing the doctor.
Last year, the board revoked the medical license of Dr. Courtney Morgan, who previously practiced in Victoria.
The board reversed its earlier decision in June and announced the decision in an August bulletin.
“The Board found that there are a number of disputed factual and legal issues present in both appeals and the State District Court’s Order,” the decision stated. “Based on due consideration of cost and expense of continuing litigation, and in light of the State District Court’s decision to reverse and remand on some, but not all, findings of the State Office of Administrative Hearings Administrative Law Judge and violations entered by the Board, the Board orders the Final Orders entered against Dr. Morgan vacated.”
Morgan, through his attorney, declined to comment for this story.
A spokesman for the Texas Medical Board did not respond to a phone message before deadline.
The order comes after a yearslong saga that began when the board, which regulates physicians and other medical professionals in Texas, filed a complaint against Morgan in 2014. The board accused Morgan of not properly recording patient treatment and failing to register as a pain management clinic, among other charges.
In April, a Travis County district judge expressed concern about how the board and law enforcement investigated Morgan’s case. Judge Maya Guerra Gamble wrote in an order that state code was misinterpreted and that Morgan did not need to register his office as a pain management clinic. Gamble also wrote that a warrantless search for records at Morgan’s office “may have violated” his constitutional rights.
Morgan’s license to practice medicine in Texas was issued in 2007. He is currently registered to practice medicine in Florida, according to the Florida Board of Medicine.
