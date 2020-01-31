When John Wesley Huff sat down to write the history of Victoria’s first major community center for black kids and teens, the center’s main champion, Charles Dudley, asked for no credit.
“Dr. C. A. Dudley told me very frankly not to mention him anywhere except in the records which I could not avoid,” Huff wrote in 1955 about the origin story of the George Washington Carver Center.
Huff ignored those instructions. He opened the self-published history with a photo of Dudley and an inscription to his work on the center and in Victoria.
“Considering the work you do here with the kids, (to) not even mention you would be unpardonable,” Huff wrote.
Dudley was one of Victoria’s first black physicians when he opened a practice here in 1924, but beyond that he became a pivotal force in Victoria, championing equal education for black students during segregation and advocating that they receive the same opportunities as their white counterparts. He did this work throughout the 51 years he lived in Victoria, during which he witnessed some of the bitterest moments of strife in the country when black Americans fighting for their civil rights were often met with bigotry and violence.
In 1963, Dudley Elementary School was named in his honor.
“He instilled all of his character into us,” said Wilma Mumphord Edwards, 79, who went to the Carver Center as a child in Victoria. “How he was, we became like him.”
Dudley was born into a family dedicated to public education. His father, Charles Dudley Sr., was the child of emancipated slaves, according to the Harrison County Historical Museum. Dudley’s father was born in Waskom, just three years after emancipation, and continued working in East Texas throughout his career. Dudley said his father transformed a local school from a room with “one teacher, one water bucket and one hickory switch” to a high school staffed with 36 teachers at the time of his death, according to the Advocate’s archives.
The future physician stayed in East Texas to get a college degree at Bishop College in Marshall before he worked his way to Meharry Medical College in Nashville. Along with Howard University, Meharry was one of the two major institutions where aspiring black physicians could get a medical degree in the late 1800s and early 1900s, said Thomas Ward, Jr., a historian and the author of “Black Physicians in the Jim Crow South.” While some black students were able to get degrees elsewhere, Meharry and Howard educated the vast majority of black doctors until the 1970s.
In between his years in medical school, Dudley played professional baseball in the Negro Leagues, the baseball league largely made up of black athletes who were prohibited from joining Major League Baseball teams. Dudley told the Advocate he played for the New York Royals, the ABC Club of Indianapolis and the St. Louis Giants.
Dudley moved to Victoria in January 1924, and shortly thereafter opened a medical practice on Convent Street, according to records at the Regional History Center.
In the 1920s, when Dudley opened his practice, young black doctors had to grapple with the systemic exclusion they faced from hospitals and other medical groups, said Ward, who is also an assistant dean in the College of Arts and Sciences at Farmingdale State College, Southern University of New York. Most hospitals hire black doctors or allow them to treat patients, leaving the doctors with few opportunities for internships where they could get trained in specialized practices. Without the ability to work in hospitals, black physicians were also cut off from the most lucrative parts of being a physician, like surgery. Another roadblock for doctors like Dudley was that most black physicians were excluded from local chapters of the American Medical Association, the major professional group for physicians.
As he became more involved in Victoria’s community, he turned his energies to address a drastic gap in opportunities for local children. Few, if any, opportunities were available for black children to play and exercise. They were not allowed to join the local sports leagues reserved for white children and it was difficult to convince the school board to allocate funding for F.W. Gross, the segregated high school for black students.
So Dudley decided to take matters into his own hands. In 1940, Dudley and a group of his peers met to discuss how to bring sports programs to F.W. Gross. That first meeting preceded years of advocacy and organizing, as Dudley and other black parents raised money and worked to ensure their children could partake in some of the most basics parts of school life. The group eventually purchased land off of Pleasant Green Drive and built the George Washington Carver Center, named for the black scientist.
Edwards, who went to the Carver Center as a child and was a supporter as an adult, recalls Dudley as a man who instilled respect and honesty in all the children he worked with.
“Dr. Dudley stood out among everybody,” Edwards said. “Like the Bible said, ‘God spoke it, and it came to be,’ that’s the way I look at him. Everything he did, he just did it.”
After the Carver Center burned, Edwards tried to raise money to rebuild the center. She is still hopeful another leader will be able to recreate the facility.
In 1963, the Victoria school board decided to name their newest elementary school for Dudley to recognize his work with children.
Dudley is frequently listed as one of the first black doctors to practice full time in Victoria, although it’s unclear exactly how many practiced before him. The first black physician might have been Dr. John Townsend, who lived and worked out of his home on Navarro Street in the 1880s, according to the National Register of Historic Places, which has named his home a landmark. Dr. John H. Wilkins and his son, Dr. George Wilkins, maintained Townsend’s practice in Victoria after he moved away.
After moving to Victoria in 1924, Dudley spent the rest of his life in the city. He died in 1975.
His peers saw his work in the community as unparalleled. Huff wrote of his contemporary: “Dr. C. A. Dudley, you are an angel in disguise. I am sure you don’t, and won’t, see it in that light; your heart is too big.”
