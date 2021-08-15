Victoria College is partnering with the Texas Department of State Health Services Region 8 to host a free COVID-19 vaccine clinic from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Aug. 26 in Room 114 of VC’s Student Center.
The one-time Johnson & Johnson Janssen vaccine for ages 18 and over and the first dose of the Pfizer BioNTech vaccine for ages 12 and over will be available at no charge. The second dose of the Pfizer vaccine will be available Sept. 16.
“Victoria College is excited that more than half of our upcoming Fall 2021 classes will be held face-to-face, and we’re working hard to ensure a rewarding college experience in a safe environment,” said VC President Jennifer Kent. “Making vaccines available to VC students, employees and family members is one way for us to do this.”
Advance registration is required. Prior registration and consent forms are available at VictoriaCollege.edu/COVID-19 and must be provided the day of the clinic or emailed to Region8COVID-19@dshs.texas.gov.
No insurance is required.
For more information, call the Texas Department of State Health Services at 210-949-2121.
