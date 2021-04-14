The South Texas Blood and Tissue Center is urging eligible blood donors to make an appointment to donate to keep up with demand for blood products in the region.
The regional blood bank system estimates it needs another 200 blood donors per day to meet the need of patients in the South Texas region, according to a news release. South Texas Blood and Tissue Center serves 48 counties. Orders from hospitals in those counties are up an average of 20% compared to a year ago, according to the release.
Donors can make an appointment with the South Texas Blood & Tissue Center by calling 210-731-5590 or visiting SouthTexasBlood.org. Same-day appointments are available at the center’s seven donor rooms, as well as at community blood drives.
The majority of blood donations are used for transfusions to cancer patients, but are also used other patients who need transfusions, including people experiencing a medical emergency.
Read more about how donated blood is used in emergencies here:
