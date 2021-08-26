Victoria county and city officials are asking for residents to get vaccinated to prevent local hospitals from being overwhelmed.
"We need your help, " said David Gonzales, Victoria County public health director.
Officials made those appeals at a Thursday afternoon news conference held by local officials that was broadcast on the Victoria Advocate's Facebook page.
Although local hospitals have recently received a reprieve with the allocation of extra nurses by the state, Dr. John McNeill, local public health authority, urged the public to get vaccinated.
That's important, he said, to prevent local hospitals from becoming overwhelmed.
COVID-19 patients can often require weeks if not months of hospital care. That kind of care can draw away critical hospital resources that might otherwise be used for treating other patients.
Nevertheless, McNeill urged residents to always go to the hospital if they need help.
"Do not ever think you cannot go to the hospital," McNeill said, adding, "We can still take care of you."
The conference featured local government and public health officials, including McNeill; Gonzales; Bernard Leger, CEO of DeTar Healthcare System; Mike Olson, CEO of Citizens Medical Center; Christina Adrean, CEO of Post Acute Medical Specialty Hospitals of Victoria; and Tommy Beyer, CEO of PAM Health Rehabilitation Hospital.
Check back here or in Friday's newspaper for a more complete story.
