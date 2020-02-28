Victoria County health leaders remind public of coronavirus best practices

Victoria County public health leaders promised to promptly report any confirmed cases of the new coronavirus should they arise in the county, but advised residents the current risk of contamination in the U.S. is low.
Victoria County has no confirmed cases of the virus, according to a news release from the Victoria County Public Health Department.
The health department advised the best steps to limit spread of the virus are the same precautions people should take when trying to avoid the spread of the flu:
- Washing hands often with soap and water for at least 20 seconds
- Staying home when you are sick,
- Cleaning and disinfecting frequently touched objects and surfaces using regular household cleaners that are effective against human coronavirus or influenza.
- Avoiding touching your eyes, noses and mouth.
Residents can get additional information from the local public health department, the Texas Department of State Health Services, and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
