Brittany Burgess is always on call, ready to respond to public safety concerns day or night.
But unlike other county employees who investigate urgent matters, Burgess specializes in a quieter type of public threat: infectious diseases.
As an epidemiologist with the county’s public health department, Burgess is on the first line of defense for serious infectious diseases in county, including for the ongoing novel coronavirus scare.
Since it was discovered in Wuhan, China, the virus has sickened more than 17,000 people and killed more than 360. All but one of the deceased victims died in China.
There have been 11 confirmed cases of the disease in the U.S., but local, state and federal health officials are still on high alert for signs of the virus because it is such a new and fast-moving disease.
If a patient comes to a local emergency room or doctor’s office with a fever, cough or shortness of breath, and has traveled to China in the past 14 days, the doctor treating the patient will alert Burgess, who is on call for the county 24/7.
“I would get that phone call, and then I would get involved on working to establish: Does this person meet what would be considered the case criteria for a person under investigation with the current novel coronavirus?” Burgess said.
The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has investigated or is investigating about 260 cases of suspected coronavirus in the U.S. as of Monday, according to the agency.
Jimmy Tang and Lin Liu, the owners of the Victoria restaurant Beijing Garden, travel to China annually to visit their families, but aren’t sure whether they’ll make the trip this year because of the virus. Typically, the couple will travel to China in the spring and close down their restaurant for about four months. The U.S. State Department has issued a “do not travel” advisory for China, the most stringent level of travel advisory, and most airlines have either halted or reduced flights to the country. Tang and Liu said they were carefully following developments in the news with the latest details from China and other countries about the virus’ spread.
Tang and Liu both have family who live in Shanghai, but said their relatives are taking necessary precautions to keep themselves safe. Liu said her parents have limited traveling outside of their home, and that her parents are as concerned about her risk of contracting the virus in the U.S. as she is about her parents.
There are no confirmed cases of coronavirus in Texas. If a hospital or doctor’s office alerts Burgess to a patient with symptoms of the new coronavirus, Burgess will begin her own investigation into the patient’s symptoms and travel history, alerting state and federal health officials as necessary. To confirm a coronavirus diagnosis, the CDC would need to test samples from the patient in question.
In the coming days, about 250 Americans will be evacuated from China and quarantined at the Joint Base San Antonio-Lackland. Three other bases are expected to accommodate Americans evacuated from China.
Burgess said the risk to residents of Victoria County for contracting the virus was low, echoing statements from federal public health officials.
"At this time because we do not have any confirmed cases in the state of Texas, the risk to Victoria County is extremely low," Burgess said.
So far, 9 of the 11 confirmed cases in the U.S. were people who had traveled to Wuhan, the city where the virus originated. There have been two confirmed cases in the U.S. of the disease traveling from person-to-person contact.
The University of Houston system is prohibiting all university-sponsored travel to the Hubei Province in China, where the virus originated, as well as all non-essential travel to the country as a whole, said University of Houston-Victoria spokeswoman Lauren Emerson.
