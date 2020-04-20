Victoria County leaders made a unified decision Monday to stand firm on an ultimatum they gave to Virtus Group, the company that did millions of dollars worth of work in the county after Hurricane Harvey.
The county sent a letter to the company April 13 asking it to provide required documentation within 10 business days related to its work in the county after Harvey. If it fails to do so, the letter stated, “Victoria County will be forced to conclude that the CRC is abandoning any claim for specific balances for the invoiced buildings.”
Samuel Jack, an employee with the company, wrote in an email dated three days later that he is assisting another employee to put together the information, but wrote, “This may take a few extra days past the 10-day deadline that Judge Zeller set forth.”
But the commissioners decided Monday that they would “under no circumstances” extend the deadline. During a lengthy conversation about the matter Monday afternoon, Commissioner Danny Garcia said he was “done with them.”
“We’ve given them several deadlines – I’m not even sure why we’re still even dealing with these people,” he said. “We’ve asked them over and over and over, and now they’re scrambling to send us whatever they come up with.”
Among documentation requested by the county is a detailed explanation of the invoice totals for each building, including documentation that verifies all items completed on the scope of work, demonstrates the actual work performed for each building and identifies any remaining unfinished items from the scope of work.
Virtus, now called Commercial Restoration Company, has sent the county several new documents, but Michelle Samford, the county auditor, said Monday that none of the information was new to the county.
“It’s just a different format on a form,” said County Commissioner Kevin Janak, who has worked for more than a year with a work group, made up of several county employees, to review Virtus’ work in the county, specifically in reference to an invoice that includes $352,000 the county has not paid.
The court agreed that the new documents provided haven’t satisfied what the county needs to pay any remaining balance. Janak reminded the court that the April 13 letter was not the first time the information had been requested from Virtus, and Commissioner Gary Burns said he didn’t feel comfortable accepting the documentation because “they’re just pulling it out of the air.”
Virtus employee Luis Garcia, who visited the county in the fall to perform an “extensive review” of the company’s work in the county, said during the meeting Monday that he and Jack are “diligently doing everything we can” to provide what the county is asking.
Even after the county’s letter was sent last week, issues haven’t stopped arising, Janak said, explaining that the work group noticed “right off the bat” that in the new documents, the company listed it did some work that it did not do. Janak said it “just doesn’t make any sense.”
“We worked harder than Virtus did to try to prove that we owe you money,” he said to Garcia during the meeting. “And it’s actually to verify the work that was actually performed is what we needed, and we don’t have that. We do not have that.”
Janak said that although he wanted to be optimistic that Virtus would submit adequate information by Friday, the situation is “this exact same thing: promises, promises, promises,” that the work group has dealt with for more than a year.
The commissioners decided to schedule another meeting Friday afternoon to go over any final documents Virtus submits by the 10-day deadline, and will decide at that time if it is sufficient for payment, or if the county will close the matter for good.
“It happens by Friday or we close the door, and the discussion is over,” County Judge Ben Zeller said.
The conversation about Virtus came Monday afternoon during the commissioners’ second meeting of the day. During their regular meeting Monday morning, among other items, the commissioners discussed the impact of COVID-19 on county finances.
While the county is bracing for revenue shortfalls this year, specifically in regards to the anticipated losses in sales tax, Zeller said the “big unknown is how bad that shortfall is going to be.”
The county ended 2019 in “very, very good shape,” Janak said, with a fund balance of about $16.9 million. Still, he said, he is concerned about when people will return to work and return to spending money.
The county budgeted that it would receive $9.7 million in sales tax in 2020, Janak said, and because the sales tax reports are two months behind, the county won’t see the impact COVID-19 has had on sales tax in March until May, and the impact it is having on April sales tax until June.
Zeller said the court will likely take action this summer during the county’s annual budget process when it has the sales tax numbers from April and May and can make necessary adjustments.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.