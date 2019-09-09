Victoria County was recognized by a statewide health initiative for its efforts to reduce heart disease and stroke, the county’s public health department announced Monday.
Victoria County was honored with a “silver-level” recognition by the Texas Healthy Communities Program, according to a news release from the health department.
The Texas Healthy Communities Program began in 2003 to combat chronic heart disease and stroke, two of Texas’ most prevalent public health concerns. Since then, the program has expanded to include other aspects of healthy environments, like promoting exercise and tobacco control.
Heart disease was the leading cause of death for Texans of all ages in 2017, and stroke was the third leading cause, according to federal data.
