One day when he was out checking hog traps, Wade Hartman felt a strong pain in his chest. The pain radiated straight through him, all the way to his back.
He ignored it, thinking the pain would subside.
It didn’t, and after more than two days had passed, Hartman finally agreed to let his wife take him to an urgent care clinic.
The diagnosis? He had been suffering a heart attack for more than two days.
“I could have died anywhere in those two days,” Hartman said, eight years later.
Since that heart attack, Hartman has also suffered congestive heart failure and a stroke. He has had both a pacemaker and a defibrillator implanted in his chest to keep his heart beating regularly. All three emergencies have turned Hartman and his family into advocates for heart health. Since Victoria began hosting its own Crossroads Heart and Stroke Walk to benefit the American Heart Association in 2019, Hartman’s wife, Denise, has organized a team with family members and employees of Hartman’s business, Northside Ranch, Pet & Garden Center, to participate in the annual walk.
“The whole experience has made me think about life differently,” Hartman said. The biggest change, he said, is that he prays all the time now at moments throughout the day.
Hartman’s most recent health emergency was a stroke, which he suffered in 2017. After his heart attack, his physicians drilled the symptoms of both a heart attack and stroke into him, so when Hartman felt the left side of his body go numb, he knew he needed to get to the emergency room as quickly as possible.
“I knew that I had to get the drugs within the first hour,” Hartman said.
This knowledge – that the chance of saving a heart attack or stroke victim decreases rapidly as more time passes – is credited with a tremendous drop in the mortality rate of heart attacks and strokes. Between 2003 and 2013, the death rate from coronary heart disease has fallen about 38% nationwide. In Victoria County, the death rate has dropped 28% between 2005 and 2016, according to data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Despite these dramatic decreases, heart disease is still the leading cause of death in the U.S., and stroke is the fifth leading cause of death.
“I used to do an emergency heart operations two or three times a week,” said Dr. James Knight, a cardiothoracic surgeon at Citizens Medical Center. In the past decade, the number of emergency heart surgeries Knight performs has dipped for two main reasons.
“Because of the cardiologists having better technology and quicker access to the patients most of the time, the acute problems like a heart attack can be at least stabilized if not treated by the cardiologist” within an hour of the heart attack occurring, Knight said.
The advances in technology are changes that Victoria resident James Murphy is intimately familiar with. Murphy, an Army veteran who served in the Vietnam War, has experienced firsthand the advances in artificial heart valves. Murphy, 72, has had three artificial heart valves implanted in his chest throughout his life.
The first two mechanical valves, which were inserted through open heart surgery when Murphy was 36 and again at 48, were constructed of metals. After they were inserted, Murphy and his wife could hear the valves ticking as they opened and closed when he lay in bed at night, waiting for sleep to come.
Murphy’s health problems returned again last March, when he suffered a heart attack.
“That heart attack saved my life,” Murphy said.
When he went to the emergency department, physicians realized Murphy’s mechanical valve was not functioning the way it was supposed to. To make a full recovery, Murphy would need open heart surgery for the third time in his life to insert a new heart valve. Instead of a mechanical valve, Knight, his heart surgeon, opted for a new one made from animal tissue.
“It’s not often we do a third time heart operation on anyone,” Knight said. “Obviously it’s a high risk procedure.”
After hours of surgery, Knight successfully inserted the new valve, and Murphy has made a full recovery.
Murphy said the lead up to his surgery and his recovery were hardest on his two children and three grandchildren.
“Trust me I’m thankful. It was pretty rough on my kids, they were the ones that suffered the most, not me,” Murphy said. “I kind of thought it was going to be the end of the road, but here I am. I fooled everybody.”
