Sarah Simons played in the backyard with her three siblings at their home in Victoria on a recent evening before a platter of chicken nuggets drew them inside.
Running between the swing set and soccer goal, the small-framed 6-year-old was in better health and spirits than she had been in the weeks and days prior.
Two weeks ago, Sarah was at Texas Children's Hospital, fighting for her life against COVID-19, a second respiratory infection and a kidney infection that sent her into septic shock.
Septic shock is a life-threatening condition caused when an infection drops a person's blood pressure to a dangerously low level.
"Nothing will ever prepare you for a moment like that as a parent," her mom, Amiee Simons, wrote in an update to friends and family about the sepsis, which caused Sarah to code twice. "I watched helplessly as they rapidly tried helping her."
Sarah, her siblings and parents Amiee and Bryan Simons contracted the coronavirus in early November after months of isolating as much as possible.
Most children who get COVID-19, including Sarah's siblings, suffer minor symptoms from the disease or have no symptoms at all.
But the respiratory disease can cause severe illness for some children, particularly for those with serious preexisting health conditions.
Sarah suffers from severe asthma, immunodeficiency and multiple other chronic conditions that her parents have been desperately trying to find diagnoses for.
So when the pandemic hit, members of Sarah’s team of specialists advised her family to lock down.
A school resource officer with the Victoria County Sheriff’s Office, Sarah's father lived at his mother’s home in Nursery for several months to avoid the possibility of bringing the virus home from work. While he isolated, his wife stayed home with their kids to homeschool them as she has done for several years since stepping away from her work as a nurse.
Though more stringent, the isolation process was not new for the Simons family. Regardless of the pandemic, Sarah has had to isolate periodically to avoid getting sick because her white blood cell count gets so low that her body is unable to fight off infections.
"We protected her for so long, but we went back to church and think we got it from there," her mom said. "My gut knew that if she got it, this is probably what was going to happen because the flu or even a cold can make her so sick."
Sarah was able to return home after 12 days in the hospital during two separate admissions, including two stays in intensive care, two critical moments and numerous labs, scans, echo tests, ultrasounds, X-rays and IVs.
"She still has a long road from how weak her body is with everything she went through and from the COVID-19 in itself," her mom said. "She is very tired and taking medication to stimulate her appetite."
While Sarah is on the road to recovery from the health scare, the last few weeks only represent a fraction of her journey toward an official diagnosis for her chronic illness, treatment and return to full health.
"It is a hard journey. It is monthly specialist appointments and blood work, and she goes through so much," her mom said. "There are so many families going through the same things with kids that are sick ... but you feel alone."
Search for answers
Sarah was diagnosed with acute Lyme disease in the summer of 2018 after her parents noticed she had a skin rash called erythema migrans, commonly known as a bull's-eye rash.
Lyme disease is an infectious disease caused by a bacterial infection that can seed both acute and long-term infection if not treated adequately with antibiotics.
Deer ticks primarily carry the bacteria that causes Lyme in the U.S. There are three stages of the disease starting with the tick bite that transmits the bacteria and resulting erythema migrans. If not treated, the bacteria spreads to other areas of skin and other organs, such as the heart, nervous system and joints.
If Lyme goes untreated at the second stage, late Lyme arthritis can develop, causing severe joint pain, swelling, and sometimes nerve pain.
Sarah never fully recovered after she was treated for acute Lyme, her mom said. She still suffers from symptoms, including severe fatigue and joint pain, but doctors have yet to figure out exactly what is making her sick.
Lyme is treated with antibiotics, though some people don’t return to good health after treatment and have lingering effects of the disease for months or even years, said Dr. John N. Aucott, an associate professor of medicine at John Hopkins University School of Medicine who focuses on Lyme.
This is known as post-treatment Lyme disease syndrome, which is a source of controversy in the medical community because there are no specific blood tests or definitive ways to diagnose it, Aucott said.
“Doctors have a hard time with diseases where they don’t have a test, and they have to make a diagnosis based on clinical situations and exclusions,” Aucott said. “Doctors don’t like to function that way (because) it is a lot of uncertainty and ambiguity.”
To diagnose a person with post-treatment Lyme disease syndrome, doctors have to determine that their illness started with Lyme disease and then rule out all other diseases that have similar symptoms, which can be very difficult because there is a long list of diseases that share symptoms with Lyme, he said.
While there are hundreds of thousands of cases of Lyme in the U.S., the disease also gets little research funding compared to other common diseases, such as cancer, AIDS or Parkinson's disease, Aucott said.
Post-treatment Lyme disease is not a "truly recognized subspecialty," so proper treatment is hard to find anywhere, he said.
As a result, people who may have post-treatment Lyme disease syndrome often become physically and mentally frustrated with unorganized treatment plans.
“Our healthcare system is organized in the United States around silos. There are cardiologists, rheumatologists, infectious disease people, endocrinologists and so on, and none of those silos really own it (post-treatment Lyme disease syndrome),” Aucott said. “I think the frustration is people go from doctor to doctor, and they say, ‘Well, you don’t have my disease.’ The patients feel like they get shunned and shifted from one doctor to another.”
The search for answers and adequate treatment can be especially difficult in places where Lyme is less common. In the U.S., Lyme cases are concentrated in the Northeast and upper Midwest with 14 states accounting for more than 96% of cases reported to the Centers for Disease and Control Prevention.
The Simonses don't know whether Sarah has post-treatment Lyme syndrome, but they have felt the frustration of going from specialist to specialist to rule other diseases out. More than one car ride home from an appointment has been spent in tears.
“Down here, there are no specialists, and you can’t find people who have any knowledge on (post-treatment Lyme), let alone (someone who could) diagnose and treat a kid, unless it is a holistic doctor, and they don’t take insurance," Sarah's mom said. "It is just a nightmare."
Prior to the pandemic, Sarah was in and out of appointments for several months because physicians on her team thought she might have childhood cancer.
“That was hard in itself because you’re thinking, ‘Well, she might have cancer because now I have a meeting with an oncologist.' It is one of those things where you don’t care if it is for you because it doesn’t matter, but for your child it absolutely does,” her father said.
The sheer difficulty of watching Sarah go through countless tests, procedures and doctor visits can be overwhelming, Sarah's mom said. Her father admitted he can't bring himself to see their daughter in pain.
“It is very easy for the doctors to see that there is something obviously wrong, so they keep looking, and I hate to say it, but we just keep going with it," he said. "It is really hard because she is ultimately the one who has to get poked."
'Your child's battle is your own'
After her septic shock was stabilized, the first thing Sarah said when she woke up in the intensive care unit at Texas Children's Hospital was, "Do you know how many beads I am going to get for this?" her mom said.
While Sarah was undergoing tests in the oncology unit at the hospital last year, she was introduced to Beads of Courage, a national nonprofit for kids coping with serious illness.
The program helps kids tell their story using colorful beads, each representing a moment of courage displayed along their treatment path. There is a bead to document everything from scans to procedures, specific tests and overnight stays in hospitals.
Sarah's collection of beads has grown into the hundreds. For her recent hospitalization, she earned almost 90 more, her mom said.
"She can look back when it's hard just to say, ‘This is what I’ve been through,’” she said.
With a soft smile, Sarah said the beads make her feel strong.
“She is tough as a nail, wants to be a cop like her dad," her mom said. "Even with all that she’s went through, she never complained once. She's our super girl. She just knows it is something she’s got to do and just muscles through it, always with a smile on her face.”
Sarah's parents muscle through, too. The Simonses work hard to balance Sarah's needs with those of her siblings, work and all of the other responsibilities life brings.
Sarah's father said they have learned it is OK to fire a doctor or get a second opinion when they are not comfortable with the care Sarah is receiving.
Like millions of other parents who have children with chronic illness, they also understand the importance of being their children's best advocates.
"They are not old enough to fight or stand up for themselves. That is our job as parents," Sarah's mom said. "For families going through it, your child's battle is your own battle. You just have to keep fighting for them and never give up."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.